* Consumer confidence data, FOMC minutes on tap
* Weak demand in Italian bond auction
* Futures down: S&P 6.9 pts, Dow 61 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after equities rose nearly 8 percent in the past
five sessions as investors cautiously awaited a batch of data
for a better assessment on the state of the economy.
The Conference Board releases its August consumer
confidence report at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists
expected a reading of 52.0, compared with 59.5 in July.
The Federal Open Market Committee releases its minutes of
its Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Investors will look for
clues on how the policy-setting panel views the economic
outlook.
Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price
Index for June at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). Economists expected
a repeat of the May flat reading.
"Today, you've got a bunch of thing coming at you. While
yesterday was a rally based on no volume, today is going to be
more interesting. But it seems like the momentum is that
market wants to take stocks higher," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"We have three big problems -- the deficit, unemployment
and housing. Deficits are going higher, unemployment is not
doing any better, so if you see good numbers on housing, the
market could see a strong rally."
Amid concerns about the debt crisis in Europe, Italy's
return to bond markets met relatively weak demand despite the
European Central Bank buying Italian debt in recent weeks. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7JU1AU]
Signs of lower-than-expected demand at the auction -- seen
as a crucial test of emergency steps taken to stem the spread
of the crisis -- pushed Italian bond yields higher and sparked
a rally in safe-haven German debt.
In company news, Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N and
ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS) won over Macarthur Coal Ltd MCC.AX
with a sweetened A$4.9 billion (US$5.2 billion) offer after a
rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian coal miner.
For details, see [ID:nL4E7JU00V]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 11.5 points.
U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on
Monday as a big Greek bank merger provided a rare bit of
encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.
India's Future Group is in talks with several potential
buyers including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR.N) to sell its financial services
arm, Future Capital Holdings FCHL.NS, sources told Reuters.
[ID:nL4E7JU0W9]
U.S. President Barack Obama, under pressure to spur job
growth, has chosen Princeton labor economist Alan Krueger to
become the top White House economist and will offer a jobs plan
next week. [ID:nN1E77S07I]
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
was up 0.6 percent, extended the previous session's strong
gains on rising expectation that U.S. data due will ease fears
over the prospect of another global economic downturn.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)