* For up-to-the-minute market news see
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Wall Street stocks were set
for a lower open on Tuesday following a nearly 8 percent run
over the past five sessions as investors cautiously awaited
data on consumer confidence and minutes from the latest
meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.
U.S. stock index futures held losses after data showed U.S.
single-family home prices dipped in June from May as the market
continued to crawl along at depressed levels. For details, see

"This won't be a market mover, but if we get a trend that
follows through, absolutely that trend will be a market mover,"
said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access
Partners LLC in New York.
The Conference Board will releases its August consumer
confidence report at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists
expected a reading of 52.0, compared with 59.5 in July.
The Federal Open Market Committee releases its minutes of
its Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Investors will look for
clues on how the policy-setting panel views the economic
outlook.
Amid concerns about the debt crisis in Europe, Italy's
return to bond markets met relatively weak demand despite the
European Central Bank buying Italian debt in recent weeks. For

Signs of lower-than-expected demand at the auction -- seen
as a crucial test of emergency steps taken to stem the spread
of the crisis -- pushed Italian bond yields higher and sparked
a rally in safe-haven German debt.
"We're giving back a little from yesterday. Spreads widened
in Italy, so there hasn't been any concrete resolution to
what's going on in Europe even though there are signs that some
things are moving in the right direction," Shea said.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 56
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 9.75 points.
