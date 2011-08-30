* U.S. home prices dip in June-Case-Shiller

* Consumer confidence data, FOMC minutes on tap

* Weak demand in Italian bond auction

* Futures down: S&P 7.2 pts, Dow 56 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates with Case-Shilller data)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 30 Wall Street stocks were set for a lower open on Tuesday following a nearly 8 percent run over the past five sessions as investors cautiously awaited data on consumer confidence and minutes from the latest meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.

U.S. stock index futures held losses after data showed U.S. single-family home prices dipped in June from May as the market continued to crawl along at depressed levels. For details, see [ID:nN9E7H701O]

"This won't be a market mover, but if we get a trend that follows through, absolutely that trend will be a market mover," said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners LLC in New York.

The Conference Board will releases its August consumer confidence report at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists expected a reading of 52.0, compared with 59.5 in July.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases its minutes of its Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Investors will look for clues on how the policy-setting panel views the economic outlook.

Amid concerns about the debt crisis in Europe, Italy's return to bond markets met relatively weak demand despite the European Central Bank buying Italian debt in recent weeks. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JU1AU]

Signs of lower-than-expected demand at the auction -- seen as a crucial test of emergency steps taken to stem the spread of the crisis -- pushed Italian bond yields higher and sparked a rally in safe-haven German debt.

"We're giving back a little from yesterday. Spreads widened in Italy, so there hasn't been any concrete resolution to what's going on in Europe even though there are signs that some things are moving in the right direction," Shea said.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 56 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 9.75 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)