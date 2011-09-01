* ISM data shows U.S. factory sector not as weak as feared
* Ciena jumps after posting first profit in 3 years
* Indexes: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stocks were little
changed in a see-saw session that saw light volume on Thursday
as investors paused after a four-day rally and ahead of
Friday's key payrolls report.
Wall Street stocks initially climbed after the Institute
for Supply Management's (ISM) factory activity index stayed
above 50, the expansion threshold. But stocks lost lost
After dropping more than 17 percent from early July to
early August, the S&P 500 is up 9 percent, leaving investors
reluctant to place big bets ahead of the government's August
labor report, which is expected to show an increase of 75,000
"You are right in between the two points where the market
is uncertain in terms of where we are going," said Marc Pado,
U.S. market strategist, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San
Francisco.
"The picture that we are getting not only from
(manufacturing) numbers, but the ADP number, the regional Fed
surveys and the ISM is that the business community and jobs is
not falling backward but has kind of slowed to a snail's pace
going forward."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 6.09 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 11,619.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX added 0.03 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,218.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC tacked on 1.48 points, or 0.06
percent, to 2,580.94.
The benchmark S&P is up more than 5 percent during the
four-day rally on increasing hopes for a new stimulus plan from
the Federal Reserve at its meeting later in September.
Energy stocks were among the best performers, with Chevron
Corp (CVX.N) up 1 percent to $99.89, leading the Dow. The S&P
energy sector index .GSPE rose 0.8 percent.
Ciena Corp CIEN.O jumped 19.1 percent to $14.58, helping
to boost the Nasdaq, after the communication equipment maker
posted a profit for the first time in three years. The NYSEArca
U.S. construction spending fell unexpectedly in July as
public outlays dropped to their lowest level since December
2006 and private spending also sagged, separate data showed.
Weekly jobless claims declined by 12,000 in the latest
week, while nonfarm productivity was weaker than previously
By Chuck Mikolajczak