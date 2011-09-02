* U.S. job growth grinds to a halt in August

* U.S. to sue big banks over mortgage securities-report

* BofA shares down 7 pct, JPMorgan down 3.3 pct

* Indexes down: Dow, S&P both 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to early trade)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday, with major indexes falling 2 percent after data showed U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, adding to worries about the health of the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S. businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy. For story, see [ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis, [ID:nN1E7810CQ]

"This number is close to what the market had feared the most," said Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist for LPL Financial in Boston.

"It will definitely have an impact how the Fed thinks and what additional actions they should should take."

Stocks had gained ground recently on hopes that data reflecting a weak economy would prompt the Fed to introduce new stimulus. However, some say there is only so much the Fed could do.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 182.13 points, or 1.58 percent, at 11,311.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 19.75 points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,184.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 35.90 points, or 1.41 percent, at 2,510.14.

Bank shares fell, with the KBW banks index .BKX dropping 2.6 percent. The Federal Housing Finance Agency is suing big lenders like Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc over mortgage practices. [ID:nWEN7887]

Bank of America ( BAC.N ) fell 6 percent to $7.43 and JPMorgan ( JPM.N ) lost 3.7 percent to $34.95, while Goldman ( GS.N ) stumbled 4.2 percent to $107.40.

Further pressuring equities was confirmation that Greece will miss its 2011 deficit target and uncertainty over Italy's commitment to austerity measures, renewing fears about the fiscal crisis in the region. [ID:nN9E7H7021] and [ID:nLDE7800NH] (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)