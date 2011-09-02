* U.S. job growth grinds to halt in August
* U.S. to sue big banks over mortgage securities
* Bank, energy shares slide
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to early afternoon, adds quote)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Wall Street stocks dropped on
Friday, with major indexes falling as much as 2 percent as
Labor Department data showed jobs growth flatlined in August,
intensifying worries the economy is staggering.
Financial, manufacturer and energy stocks suffered the
biggest losses as declining issues far outweighed winners.
Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish
businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy. For
wrapup, see [ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis,
[ID:nN1E7810CQ]
"In a nutshell, this is the great goose egg economy, a big
zero, a big nothing, and this better be one hell of a speech
next week," Sal Arnuk, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading
in Chatham, New Jersey.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a speech set for Sept. 8,
will unveil a jobs program he hopes will provide "meaningful"
tax relief and help the nation's long-term unemployed, a top
aide told Reuters Insider. [ID:nWNA7806] and [ID:nRTV258655]
"What the market is looking for this time, realizing that
unemployment is a barrier, and until the federal government
wakes up and realizes what the restraints are and designs a
program attacking restraints, it's not going to make much
progress," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 170.66
points, or 1.48 percent, to 11,322.91. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 20.06 points, or 1.67 percent, to
1,184.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 40.47 points,
or 1.59 percent, to 2,505.57.
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, also known as the Wall
Street fear gauge. rose 3.1 percent.
Stocks had risen recently on hopes the Fed would introduce
new stimulus after data reflected a weak economy, recouping 50
percent of the down move from a July high. However, some
analysts said the Fed may be running out of bullets in its
fight to stimulate the economy.
Losing stocks outnumbered winners on the New York Stock
Exchange by about five-to-one, while on the Nasdaq, decliners
beat advancers by four-to-one.
Energy shares dropped as U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 2
percent on concerns economic weakness could curb fuel demand.
Chevron Corp (CVX.N) dipped nearly 2 percent to $96.68, while
the PHLX Oil service sector index .OSX declined 2.3 percent.
[O/R]
Bank shares also fell, with the KBW banks index .BKX off
3.4 percent. A U.S. regulator is suing big lenders like Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
over mortgage practices. [ID:nN1E7810JZ]
Bank of America (BAC.N) fell 6.6 percent to $7.39, JPMorgan
(JPM.N) lost 4 percent to $34.83 and Goldman (GS.N) stumbled
4.8 percent to $106.83.
The S&P capital goods index .GSPIC slid 2.5 percent.
Volume was light, with about 3.11 billion shares traded on
the NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq ahead of the U.S. Labor Day
holiday weekend.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)