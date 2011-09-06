NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stock futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday in electronic trading, hit hard after European markets slumped on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis is worsening.

European stocks fell 4 percent on Monday, with financial shares falling to their lowest in more than 2 years. Wall Street was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB fell 4.8 percent, on renewed euro zone debt worries, and bond yields on on Italian and Spanish government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month as pressure mounts on Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get rising deficits under control. [ID:nL5E7K524Q]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 26.10 points, or 2.2 percent, to 1143.30, suggesting a sharp drop at the open of U.S. trading Tuesday morning. Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures lost 39.5 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2124.50. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Carol Bishopric)