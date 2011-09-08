* Initial jobless claims on tap

* Obama, Bernanke speeches eyed

* Futures: S&P off 0.7 pt, Dow off 7 pts, Nasdaq up 6.5

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on the labor market ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech unveiling his plan to stimulate jobs growth.

* Weekly U.S. jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), which investors will comb for signs the recovery is improving. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 405,000 new filings, compared with 409,000 in the prior week.

* After last Friday's dismal U.S. nonfarm payroll data, investors will closely watch Obama's televised speech to Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). The president is expected to propose tax cuts for middle-class households and businesses and new spending to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. For details, see [ID:nN1E786157]

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 0.7 point and slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 7 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 6.5 points.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a speech on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), but he is unlikely to announce any outline new measures to boost the flagging recovery. [ID:nN1E7860OB]

* A U.S. appeals court has ruled a fraud lawsuit against Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) and Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC.N ) and other lenders involving mortgage practices cannot proceed. [ID:nN1E7860VO]

* A lawsuit against Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) by HTC Corp ( 2498.TW ) has been extended to include nine more patents the Taiwanese firm acquired from Google Inc ( GOOG.O ) last week. [ID:nL3E7K811H]

* The U.S. Labor Department is investigating pay practices at homebuilders PulteGroup Inc ( PHM.N ) Lennar Corp ( LEN.N ), D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI.N ) and KB Home ( KBH.N ), the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Microsoft Corp ( MSFT.O ) will unveil an early version of Windows 8, a touch-enabled, tablet-friendly operating system, at its annual conference in Anaheim next Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7861IF]

* FedEx Corp ( FDX.N ) is looking to update its aging fleet of cargo planes and considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co ( BA.N ) and Airbus SAS EAD.PA, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7K742J]

* A profit-sharing deal for workers is on the table in contract talks between General Motors Co ( GM.N ) and the United Auto Workers union, sources told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7861M2]

* European stocks rose 0.8 percent early Thursday, extending the previous session's rebound as investors bet on a more dovish tone from the European Central Bank, scooping up recently battered banking shares. [.EU]

* In Asia, the Nikkei stock average pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week, boosted by optimism about Europe solving its debt crisis, but the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. [ID:nL3E7K80QD] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)