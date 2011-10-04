(Refiles to remove extraneous words from paragraph 8)
* Bernanke comments causes market to pare early losses
* Nasdaq leads on upside
* Earlier, S&P in bear market, down 20 pct from 2011 high
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 1.4 pct
(Updates to midday, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 4 The Nasdaq jumped 1 percent
on Tuesday, reversing an earlier steep drop as tech shares
rose and the overall stock market trimmed losses on comments
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he was ready
to take more steps to help the fragile recovery.
The market pared earlier sharp losses, which had pushed
the broad S&P 500 into bear market territory, which Wall
Street defines as a drop of 20 percent from a recent high.
The latest worries about the euro zone's debt problems
kept a lid on the market's gains, and the Dow stayed in
negative territory.
"Bernanke could be the catalyst for a returned focus to
domestic issues," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., in San Francisco.
The Nasdaq led the move higher, with information
technology among the S&P 500's top advancing sectors. The S&P
technology index .GSPT was up 1 percent.
Bernanke told the Joint Economic Committee of Congress
that the Fed was prepared to take more steps to help a fragile
recovery, held back by a weak job market and financial
stresses in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 73.71
points, or 0.69 percent, at 10,581.59. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.36 points, or 0.21 percent,
at 1,101.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 32.74
points, or 1.40 percent, at 2,368.57.
Apple (AAPL.O) shot up 1.5 percent to $380.30 ahead of the
release of its new iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 5.
The Federal Reserve chairman's words gave investors some
reassurance.
"Bernanke's testimony today ... suggests he is very keen
to avoid saying anything that might unnerve the financial
markets," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital
Economics in Toronto, said in a note.
"He didn't repeat that 'there are significant downside
risks to the economic outlook,' which was the language
included in the last FOMC statement that caused such a panic
in the markets two weeks ago."
Analysts have been worried, however, that stocks are
headed for an extended period of poor performance, partly
because of the fears over deepening problems in Europe.
Earlier, European officials delayed a vital aid payment to
debt-stricken Greece, but the government said it was not
preparing for a default.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)