NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks fell for a third
day on Tuesday on worries Europe's debt problems will hurt
banks, pushing the S&P 500 into bear market territory.
The broad index has fallen 20 percent from its recent high
in April, which traders define as a bear market and a sign
stock losses may be sustained.
Analysts have been worried that stocks are headed for an
extended period of poor performance, partly because of fears
over deepening problems in Europe.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers delayed a vital aid
payment to debt-stricken Greece, but the government said it was
not preparing for a default.
The S&P 500 broke through support at 1,120, and analysts
see the next key level at 1,080.
"It's going to be important to see how the day ends today,
because if we end above 1,080, that would at least start to
stem some of the momentum players because the momentum players
would feel like there seems to be some interest, support
there," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) was down 1.4 percent at $12.30. The
stock is off about 56 percent this year. Shares of Bank of
America (BAC.N) were down 4.5 percent at $5.28.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 133.77
points, or 1.26 percent, at 10,521.53. The Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX was down 9.29 points, or 0.85 percent, at
1,089.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.99
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,330.84.
On Nasdaq, Apple (AAPL.O) reversed earlier gains and was
last down 2.3 percent at $365.68, ahead of the release of its
new iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 5.
Among Nasdaq advancers, shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD.O)
gained 6.9 percent to $61.19 and were the top percentage
gainer.
The market pared losses before midday after reassuring
comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke told the Joint Economic Committee of Congress that
the Fed was prepared to take more steps to help a fragile
recovery, held back by a weak job market and financial stresses
in Europe.
"Bernanke's testimony today ... suggests he is very keen to
avoid saying anything that might unnerve the financial
markets," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital
Economics in Toronto, wrote in a note.
