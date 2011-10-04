* Bernanke comments help market pare early losses
* S&P 500 briefly trades down 20 percent from 2011 high
* Dow up 1.4 pct, S&P up 2.3 pct, Nasdaq up 3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 brushed up against
a bear market on Tuesday, but investors rushed in to buy
technology and other beaten-down sectors and the index posted
its largest gain in more than a week.
The broad U.S. market index has fallen nearly 18 percent
in the past four months, hurt by sluggish economic growth
worldwide and ballooning deficits in Greece and other euro
zone nations.
But the depth of those losses brought in bargain hunters
late in Tuesday's session. Chip makers and large-cap techs led
the way, even with bellwether Apple dropping 0.6 percent after
the unveiling of its latest phone didn't live up to the hype.
Apple shares, earlier, fell more than 5 percent.
"We're buying some stocks, sticking to companies with
strong balance sheets, with global if not emerging market
focus, certainly not in the financial services area," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
"We're looking for opportunities to buy for holding at
reduced prices," she said. "The sad fact is that we don't know
what tomorrow brings."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 153.41
points, or 1.44 percent, to 10,808.71 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 24.72 points, or 2.25
percent, to 1,123.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
climbed 68.99 points, or 2.95 percent, to 2,404.82.
The market pared losses before midday after reassuring
comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who told
Congress the Fed was prepared to take more steps to help a
fragile recovery.
Still, the euro zone's frail financial system is likely to
keep the market on edge.
France and Belgium came to the rescue of heavy sovereign
debt holder Dexia (DEXI.BR) on Tuesday in the first government
bailout of a European bank in the euro-zone debt crisis.
Traders cited talk that European finance ministers agreed to
prepare action to safeguard their banks as helping the market
bounce back late.
The Dexia bailout came as euro zone finance ministers
delayed a vital aid payment to debt-stricken Greece, which
could run out of cash shortly.
"I don't think anyone really believes Greece is not going
to default at least on their short-term debt," said Fort Pitt
Capital's Forrest.
Investors fear that a Greek default will force banks to
write down billions of dollars from their books and kick-start
another credit crisis like the one that brought lending to a
halt three years ago and generated a recession.
The U.S. bank sector index.GSPF, down nearly 30 percent
since the 2011 market high hit April 29, posted strong gains.
The index finished the session up 4.1 percent.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shares gained 12.3 percent to $14.01
but are still off 48.5 percent this year. Shares of Bank of
America (BAC.N) rose 4.2 percent Tuesday to $5.76.
Among Nasdaq advancers, shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD.O)
gained 11.7 percent to $63.94.
About 12.9 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq -- more than 60 percent above
the daily average so far this year of 8 billion shares.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of about 3 to 2, while on the Nasdaq, about three
stocks rose for every one that fell.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by
Jan Paschal)