By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 4 Investors rushed in to buy
technology and other beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped
in and out of a bear market on Tuesday, and a late rally drove
the index to its largest gain in more than a week.
Markets once again turned on news out of Europe.
Reports that European finance ministers agreed to prepare
action to safeguard their banks, following the first lender
bailout as a result of the crisis, were cited as giving stocks
a boost heading into the close. For details see
[ID:nL5E7L419D].
Others pinned the comeback on technical levels and on
bargain hunting after the broad S&P 500 briefly fell more than
20 percent from its 2011 closing high set four months ago.
"To me, it looked mostly technical. It looked like the
capitulation on the sell side," said Keith Springer, president
of Springer Financial Advisors in Sacramento, California.
He said the reports out of Europe just added to the buying
frenzy that had started earlier.
"You could see it (the market) starting to turn anyway and
that gave people an excuse" to buy, he said.
Chip makers and large-cap technology companies led the way
even after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) fell 0.6 percent to $372.50 as
the unveiling of its latest iPhone didn't live up to the hype.
Apple shares had earlier fallen more than 5 percent.
[ID:nN1E7931NK]
Volume increased late in the day - with nearly 15 percent
of the day's composite trading taking place in the last half
hour of the session. The Dow industrials rose 345 points in
the last hour of trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 153.41
points, or 1.44 percent, to 10,808.71. The S&P 500 .SPX
gained 24.72 points, or 2.25 percent, to 1,123.95. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC gained 68.99 points, or 2.95 percent, to
close at 2,404.82.
Despite the large gains, it is still not clear whether the
latest reports mean there is progress in Europe's effort to
keep its sovereign debt crisis from spreading out of Greece
and into the banking system.
The European finance ministers put their heads together
for a plan to shore up their banks after collapsing confidence
in municipal lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) forced France and Belgium
to rush to its aid. For details see [ID:nL5E7L4447].
The Dexia bailout came as euro-zone finance ministers
delayed a vital aid payment to debt-stricken Greece, which
could run out of cash shortly.
Investors fear that a Greek default will force banks to
write down billions of dollars from their books and kick-start
another credit crisis like the one that brought lending to a
halt three years ago and generated a recession.
The U.S. bank sector index .GSPF, down nearly 30 percent
since the 2011 market high hit on April 29, posted strong
gains. The index finished the session up 4.1 percent.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shares gained 12.3 percent to $14.01
but are still off 48.5 percent this year. Shares of Bank of
America (BAC.N) rose 4.2 percent Tuesday to $5.76.
About 13.1 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq -- more than 60 percent above
the daily average so far this year of 8 billion shares.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of about 3 to 2, while on the Nasdaq, about three
stocks rose for every one that fell.
