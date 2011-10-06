* Despite gains, volatility still a concern

* Apple falls premarket after co-founder Jobs dies

* Jobless claims data on tap, seen rising from last week

* Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 10.8 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, following two days of market gains as optimism grew that European policymakers were making progress in efforts to shore up stressed banks.

* In each of the two winning sessions the rally picked up steam late in the day, leading investors to be cautious over the sudden volatility. The S&P 500 index has gained 4.1 percent over that period. For details, see [ID:nN1E7940Q3]

* European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU's top executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalization of banks amid the sovereign debt crisis. Officials warned that nothing was finalized [ID:nL5E7L610F] and [ID:nB5E7KS07E]

* The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P gained 3.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 1.7 percent on Thursday.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 115 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 16.5 points.

* Anxiety over the lingering euro-zone debt crisis has pressured domestic equities and contributed to the S&P briefly dipping into bear market territory earlier this week.

* Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be in focus a day after co-founder Steve Jobs died at the age of 56. Jobs, the driving force behind the creation of iPod, iPhone and iPad, stepped down as chief executive in August. Apple shares fell 1.4 percent at $373.01 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E79420Z]

* Deal speculation could lift technology companies. Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) was considering a bid for Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O), Reuters reported, citing sources. A deal between the two fell apart in 2008. [ID:nN1E7941K7]

* There was also speculation that BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd RIMM.ORIM.TO could be acquired. [ID:nN1E7940U7]

* Yahoo shares fell 2.5 percent to $15.52 in premarket after advancing after the market closed on Wednesday.

* Investors looked ahead to weekly jobless claims, which are seen at 410,000, a rise from 391,000 last week.

* On Friday, the government will report non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show a return to growth after flat growth in August.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down technology names after days of selling. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)