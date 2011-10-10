* German, French leaders promise plan to ease debt crisis

* European bank Dexia agrees to nationalization

* Futures up: Dow 140 pts, S&P 15.9 pts, Nasdaq 30.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes a resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis was progressing.

* The leaders of Germany and France promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as international pressure built for bold steps from Europe to avert a global economic backlash. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]

* In a move that could pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banks, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) agreed to nationalize its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]

* "With apparently more positives being thrown about regarding the euro zone situation, greater confidence is being drawn from it. Day by day, there is a greater hope being pinned on more clarity," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

* "The market has been susceptible to deep swings as sensitivity to headline risk will be here to stay."

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 15.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 140 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 30.25 points.

* While U.S. stock markets will be open, government offices and bond markets are closed for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday and may result in lighter-than-usual volume.

* European shares rose and were on track for four straight days of gains after, while Asian shares showed small gains on optimism over the European bank recapitalization plan. [.EU] and [MKTS/GLOB]

* Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN.N) agreed to buy Complete Production Services Inc CPX.N in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, creating an entity that could expand its footprint in oil-field services. [ID:nL3E7LA0MN]

* After flirting with bear-market territory, U.S. stocks finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes Europe was dealing with its debt crisis. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)