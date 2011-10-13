* JPMorgan posts quarterly results
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday after earnings from JPMorgan Chase and
weaker-than-expected economic data in China reawakened worry
about a slowing global economy.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) slipped 1.8 percent to $32.62
in premarket after the first major U.S. bank to announce
results for the period reported lower third-quarter net income
as the European debt crisis set back corporate dealmaking. For
details, see [ID:nN1E7951DK]
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September, as both imports and exports were lower than
expected, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic
cooling. [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
"This is a news driven market, it is probably overly
sensitive to China data. JP Morgan is a good indicator of what
is happening in the banking industry and a little bit of an
insight into where consumer banking is headed -- on the
conference call we are going to find out how much exposure they
have to Europe and that is a concern for a lot of the banking
sector," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"That is kind of the news that would want you to make some
money off the table"
The S&P 500 is up about 12 percent from its intraday low
hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest seven-day rally
since March 2009.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 shed 35
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 6.5 points.
Economic data on tap includes weekly U.S. jobless claims,
due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), with economists in a Reuters
survey forecasting 405,000 new filings compared with 401,000 in
the prior week.
Also at 8:30 a.m (1230 GMT), the Commerce Department
releases data on August international trade. Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a $45.8 billion deficit compared with a
$44.81 billion deficit in July.
Google (GOOG.O) is reporting third-quarter earnings after
the close and investors will be looking to see how the slowing
economy is impacting its advertising business. [nN1E79918D]
A report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O)
was close to being acquired by Google has no merit, a person
familiar with the matter said. Akami shares were up 4.6 percent
to $24.45 in premarket trade. [nN1E79B1TA]
The CEO of AOL AOL.N Tim Armstrong has been pushing the
idea of a sale to Yahoo (YHOO.O) to top shareholders, which
could see the company save $1.5 billion, according to sources
with knowledge of the discussions. [nN1E7990AA]
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
(UTX.N), has agreed to buy Rolls-Royce Holding's (RR.L) share
of the International Aero Engines consortium in a $1.5 billion
deal. [nN1E79B1QB]
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter, that DuPont Co (DD.N) is seeking buyers for its
polyester-film joint venture as well as its powder-based paint
business. [nL3E7LC427]
Elsewhere, European shares slipped in choppy trading in the
morning after recent strong gains, with mining stocks among the
biggest casualties after the Chinese trade data that was weaker
than expected. [.EU]
Asian shares rose on growing optimism that Europe will take
concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a
systemic banking crisis [MKTS/GLOB]
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward
bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary
investors back into the market.
