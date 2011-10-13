* JPMorgan posts quarterly results
* China trade surplus narrows
* Futures off: Dow 21 pts, S&P 3.7 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pts
(Adds data, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower on Thursday as earnings from JPMorgan and soft economic
data in China highlighted worries about a slowing global
economy, giving investors reason to pause after the recent
run-up.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) slipped 2 percent to $32.55 in
premarket after the first major U.S. bank to announced
third-quarter earnings fell 4 percent as the European debt
crisis pushed investment banking clients to the sidelines. For
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September, as both imports and exports were lower than
expected, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic
"(JPMorgan) is kind of a lead into earnings, a little bit
better than expected, but it really wasn't a knock your socks
off number either, so it's not going to sway the market too
much," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"You probably are seeing a little bit of profit taking, but
nothing too dramatic."
The S&P 500 is up about 12 percent from its intraday low
hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest seven-day rally
since March 2009.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 shed 21
points, but Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were up 0.5 point.
Economic data showed initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 404,000, the
Labor Department said, from an upwardly revised 405,000 the
prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims
rising to 405,000 from the previously reported 401,000.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. trade gap for August
totaled $45.61 billion, down slightly from a revised $45.63
billion in July. Analysts had expected the deficit to widen to
Google (GOOG.O) is reporting third-quarter earnings after
the close and investors will be looking to see how the slowing
A report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O)
was close to being acquired by Google has no merit, a person
familiar with the matter said. Akami shares were up 3.6 percent
The CEO of AOL AOL.N Tim Armstrong has been pushing the
idea of a sale to Yahoo (YHOO.O) to top shareholders, which
could see the company save $1.5 billion, according to sources
with knowledge of the discussions. AOL advanced 4.3 percent to
$13.72 and Yahoo shed 0.4 percent to $15.71 in premarket.
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
(UTX.N), has agreed to buy Rolls-Royce Holding's (RR.L) share
of the International Aero Engines consortium in a $1.5 billion
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter, that DuPont Co (DD.N) is seeking buyers for its
polyester-film joint venture as well as its powder-based paint
