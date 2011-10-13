* JPMorgan posts quarterly results

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as earnings from JPMorgan and soft economic data in China
reinforced worries about a slowing global economy, giving
investors reason to pause after the recent run-up.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) slipped 3.5 percent to $32.04
as the biggest drag on the Dow, after the first major U.S. bank
to announce third-quarter earnings said they fell 4 percent as
the European debt crisis pushed investment banking clients to
the sidelines. The KBW Bank index .BKX shed 2.2 percent. For
details, see [ID:nN1E7951DK]
China's trade surplus, in a reflection of global economic
weakness and domestic cooling, narrowed for a second straight
month in September as both imports and exports were lower than
expected, [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
"(JPMorgan) is kind of a lead into earnings, a little bit
better than expected, but it really wasn't a knock your socks
off number either, so it's not going to sway the market too
much," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"You probably are seeing a little bit of profit taking, but
nothing too dramatic."
The S&P 500 has run up 11.4 percent from its intraday low
hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest seven-day rally
since March 2009 on growing optimism European leaders were
making progress in tackling the region's debt problems.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 104.52
points, or 0.91 percent, at 11,414.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 12.31 points, or 1.02 percent, at
1,194.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.93
points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,593.80.
On the U.S. economic data front, new claims for jobless
benefits were little changed last week and the trade deficit
narrowed marginally in August, indicating a modest improvement
in the economy. [ID:nN1E79C09O]
Google (GOOG.O) is reporting third-quarter earnings after
the close and investors will be looking to see how the slowing
economy is impacting its advertising business. [nN1E79918D]
A report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O)
was close to being acquired by Google has no merit, a person
familiar with the matter said. Akami shares were up 4.1 percent
to $24.32 and Google edged up 0.15 to $549.31. [nN1E79B1TA]
