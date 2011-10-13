* JPMorgan, other banks fall after disappointing profit
* China trade surplus narrows, signaling slower growth
* Vertex shares rally, top gainer on Nasdaq 100
* Dow off 1 pct, S&P off 1.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after three days of gains as earnings from JPMorgan and soft
economic data from China reinforced worries about a slowing
global economy.
With the S&P 500 rising six out of the last seven
sessions, the index has run up 11.4 percent from an intraday
low hit last Tuesday, adding to concerns the rally was
overdone.
The S&P has had its largest seven-day gain since March
2009 on growing optimism that European leaders were making
progress in tackling the region's debt problems.
"We've had a pretty decent rally from the nadir, but we
can't continue to go straight up in the absence of anything
definite from Europe," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "We've
been rising on hope rather than anything tangible."
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September as both imports and exports were lower than
expected, pointing to cooling domestic and global economic
demand. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
According to a Reuters poll, analysts have reined in their
expectations for U.S. economic growth, though it is still
expected to pick up a notch by year-end. [ID:nN1E79B12N]
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the second-largest U.S. bank,
slid 6.5 percent to $31.05 and was the biggest drag on the Dow
after reporting a drop in its third-quarter net profit.
The first major U.S. bank to report earnings said profits
were hurt as the European debt crisis pushed investment
banking clients to the sidelines. The KBW Bank index .BKX
shed 4.2 percent while Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 6.1
percent to $6.18. For details, see [ID:nN1E7951DK]
"We saw some fairly material weakness in capital markets
and JPMorgan's banking operations, and I would expect those
trends to be repeated, no matter what bank you're looking at,"
said Paul Larson, chief equities strategist at Morningstar in
Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 114.28
points, or 0.99 percent, to 11,404.57. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 13.63 points, or 1.13 percent, to
1,193.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 7.11
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,597.62.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) was the top gainer in
the Nasdaq 100 .NDX, climbing 8.1 percent to $43.55 after
IMS Health said it was revising estimates of the number of
prescriptions written in late September for Vertex's hepatitis
C drug. [ID:nN1E79C0JH]
In U.S. economic data, new claims for jobless benefits
were little changed last week and the trade deficit narrowed
marginally in August, indicating a modest improvement in the
economy. [ID:nN1E79C09O]
Google (GOOG.O) will report third-quarter earnings after
the close and investors will be looking to see how the slowing
economy is impacting its advertising business. Earnings are
expected to rise 14.5 percent year-over-year at the Internet
company, while revenue is seen up 31.7 percent.
[ID:nN1E79918D]
A report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc
(AKAM.O) was close to being acquired by Google has no merit, a
person familiar with the matter said. Akamai shares shot up
5.5 percent to $24.65, and Google rose 0.8 percent to $552.67.
[nN1E79B1TA]
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)