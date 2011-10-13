* JPMorgan, other banks fall after disappointing profit
* China trade surplus narrows, signaling slower growth
* Vertex shares rally; semis also gain
* Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The Dow and S&P 500 slipped
on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade
data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on
profits.
The declines put an end to three straight days of gains
that capped off a 12 percent increase in the S&P 500 since
hitting a low on Oct. 4. The Nasdaq stayed in positive
territory, helped by semiconductor shares.
Some analysts said a pause was in store for the market,
given the S&P 500's recent advance. The benchmark S&P 500 has
had its largest seven-day rise since March 2009 on growing
optimism that European leaders will find a way to contain the
region's debt problems.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the second-largest U.S. bank,
slid 4.8 percent to $31.60 and was the biggest drag on the Dow
after reporting a drop in its third-quarter net profit. The
news followed disappointing results from Alcoa (AA.N) on
Tuesday.
"It's early, but it seems like after having a series of
great corporate earnings in the face of not-such-great macro
numbers, now maybe we're seeing a little bit less robust
corporate earnings," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer
of North Star Investment Management Corp. in Chicago.
Healthy U.S. profits have been among the biggest drivers
for stocks since their March 2009 lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 40.72 points,
or 0.35 percent, to end at 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX shed 3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to
1,203.66. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 15.51
points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,620.24.
After the bell, shares of Google (GOOG.O) rose 5.4 percent
to $589.07 after it reported revenue that exceeded Wall
Street's expectations. For details, see [ID:nN1E79B24H]
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September as both imports and exports were lower than
expected, pointing to cooling domestic and global economic
demand. [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]
In U.S. economic data, new claims for jobless benefits
were little changed last week and the trade deficit narrowed
marginally in August, indicating a modest improvement in the
economy. [ID:nN1E79C09O]
According to a Reuters poll, analysts have reined in their
expectations for U.S. economic growth, though it is still
expected to pick up a notch by year-end. [ID:nN1E79B12N]
JPMorgan, the first major U.S. bank to report earnings,
said profits were hurt as the European debt crisis pushed
investment banking clients to the sidelines. The KBW Bank
index .BKX shed 2.9 percent while Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) lost 5.5 percent to $6.22. [ID:nN1E7951DK]
Boosting the Nasdaq, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O)
climbed 9.1 percent to $43.88 after IMS Health said it was
revising estimates of the number of prescriptions written in
late September for Vertex's hepatitis C drug.
[ID:nN1E79C0JH].
An index of semiconductors .SOX rose 2 percent.
About 7 billion shares were traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq for the day, below the year's
daily average so far of about 8 billion.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of about 3 to 2, and on the Nasdaq, decliners slightly
outpaced advancers.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)