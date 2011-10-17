* No euro debt solution at Oct summit-German finmin
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Wall Street stocks were set
for a lower open on Monday after the market's best two-week run
since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a forthcoming
summit would not yield a definitive solution to Europe's debt
crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European
governments will not resolve the crisis at the European Union
meeting scheduled for Oct. 23. U.S. stocks had run up partly in
anticipation of it. For details, see [ID:nB4E7LA00A]
The S&P 500 has risen more than 8 percent in the first
back-to-back winning weeks since July. The index has approached
the top of a two-month trading range on hopes the global
economy can dodge a new recession and the euro zone will
resolve its debt crisis and recapitalize its banks.
"We have moved from risk-on (to) risk-off, from Europe on
(to) Europe off," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "We have
had nothing but a series of innuendoes and hints that something
is coming all along. We have had little in the way of
definitions."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 2.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 43
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 10.5 points.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York, said the S&P 500 was running into
resistance near the 1,250 level after closing at 1,224.58 on
Friday. "If we get through that, then it will take us into a
higher new trading range," he said.
Highlighting recent worries about the economy, a gauge of
manufacturing in New York State contracted for the fifth month
in a row in October as new orders were flat and the outlook for
the coming months weakened.
Events in Europe overshadowed a $21 billion deal by Kinder
Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining
the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America
in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.
[ID:nN1E79F06X]
El Paso's shares rose almost 30 percent to $24.85 in
premarket trading.
Corporate results moved into high gear, with Citigroup Inc
(C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) reporting higher quarterly
net income. [ID:nN1E79F0AQ] and [ID:nN1E79C1Y1
Citi's shares rose 2 percent to $28.96, while Wells slipped
3.6 percent to $25.70.
Halliburton Co (HAL.N), the world's second-largest oilfield
services company, posted higher-than-expected profit. The
shares fell 0.6 percent to $37.20. [ID:nN1E79D1UF]
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) is due to
reporter results after the close.
