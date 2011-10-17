* No euro debt solution at Oct summit--German finmin
* Citi up as profit rises, Wells Fargo down after results
* Indexes off: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
NEW YORK, Oct 17
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Wall Street stocks fell more
than 1 percent on Monday as Germany's finance minister dampened
expectations an upcoming summit would produce a breakthrough in
Europe's debt crisis.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said a European Union
meeting on Oct. 23 would adopt a platform to address the
region's financial turmoil, but "we won't have a definitive
solution this weekend," he added.
His statement short-circuited a stocks rally that had been
fueled by optimism about progress in solving the euro zone
Schaeuble's comments also sent the euro lower against the
dollar and pressured shares of financials. The KBW bank index
.BKX lost 2.2 percent. Also weighing on the sector were
disappointing earnings from Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which
fell 6.1 percent to $25.04. [USD/]
"What we are looking at today in the market is obviously a
direct correlation to what is going on in Europe," said Chris
Hobart, chief executive of Hobart Financial Group in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
"Everything seems to be going well with Europe for a while,
and you get this little news and it reconfirms the fears that
everybody has."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 131.01
points, or 1.13 percent, to 11,513.48. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX fell 13.29 points, or 1.09 percent, to
1,211.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 29.42 points,
or 1.10 percent, to 2,638.43.
The S&P 500 had risen more than 8 percent for the first
back-to-back winning weeks since July and the best two-week run
since 2009. The index approached the top of a two-month trading
range on hopes the global economy can sidestep a new recession
and the euro zone will resolve its sovereign debt crisis and
recapitalize its banks.
"The past couple of weeks have been obviously a phenomenal
little run-up. The problem is it's a delicate run-up," said
Hobart.
Events in Europe overshadowed a $21 billion deal by Kinder
Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining
the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America
in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.
El Paso's shares surged 23.7 percent to $24.23 and Kinder
Morgan shares jumped 8.5 percent to $29.17.
Corporate earnings began to pick up steam. Wells Fargo
missed Wall Street earnings estimates by 1 cent a share as
interest income was weaker than expected. [ID:nN1E79C1Y1]
But Citigroup Inc (C.N) rose 1 percent to $28.76 after it
reported higher third-quarter earnings as the bank set aside
less money to cover bad loans and recorded an accounting gain
banks can take in turbulent markets. [ID:nN1E79G0CM]
