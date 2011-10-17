* No euro debt solution at upcoming summit--German finmin
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Wall Street stocks fell more
than 1 percent on Monday as Germany's finance minister dimmed
hopes an upcoming summit would result in a breakthrough in
Europe's debt crisis.
Optimism the euro zone was making progress in resolving its
sovereign debt crisis has pushed the S&P 500 to the top of a
two-month trading range but left it vulnerable to pullbacks.
The index had risen for two straight weeks for the first time
since July and recorded its best two-week performance since
2009.
"The past couple of weeks have been obviously a phenomenal
little run-up. The problem is it's a delicate run-up," said
Chris Hobart, chief executive of Hobart Financial Group in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European
Union governments would adopt a five-point plan at the Brussels
meeting on Oct. 23, but "we won't have a definitive solution
this weekend," he added. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]
Schaeuble's comments also sent the euro lower against the
dollar and weighed on financials. The KBW bank index .BKX
lost 2.6 percent. Compounding pressure on the sector were
disappointing earnings from Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which
fell 6.3 percent to $24.99 and was the biggest weight on the
S&P 500. [USD/]
"What we are looking at today in the market is obviously a
direct correlation to what is going on in Europe," said
Hobart.
"Everything seems to be going well with Europe for a while,
and you get this little news and it reconfirms the fears that
everybody has."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 162.84
points, or 1.40 percent, to 11,481.65. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX lost 15.55 points, or 1.27 percent, to
1,209.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC declined 39.89
points, or 1.50 percent, to 2,627.96.
Events in Europe overshadowed a $21 billion deal by Kinder
Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining
the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America
in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.

El Paso's shares surged 23.8 percent to $24.25 and Kinder
Morgan shares jumped 6.4 percent to $28.62.
In its quarterly results, Wells Fargo missed Wall Street's
earnings estimates by 1 cent a share as interest income fell
below expectations. [ID:nN1E79C1Y1]
Shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N) edged down 0.6 percent to
$28.24. The bank reported higher third-quarter earnings as it
set aside less money to cover bad loans and recorded an
accounting gain banks can take in turbulent markets.

Of the 45 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 62 percent have beaten analyst expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
