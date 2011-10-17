* No euro debt solution at upcoming summits-German finmin
* Traders rush to hedge against stock declines; VIX surges
* Citigroup, Wells Fargo down after banks report results
* Indexes off: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as
traders rushed to buy protection against a further decline in
the market after comments from Germany's finance minister
heightened concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European
Union governments would adopt a five-point plan at the Brussels
meeting on Oct. 23, but "we won't have a definitive solution
this weekend," he added. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]
Optimism the euro zone was making progress in resolving its
sovereign debt crisis had pushed the S&P 500 to the top of a
two-month trading range.
The index had risen for two straight weeks for the first
time since July and recorded its best two-week performance
since 2009. The gains had also put the Dow industrials and the
Nasdaq back into positive territory for the year.
"We were bound to see some sort of a retracement after
indexes shot up so much in so little time. Now that we realize
again that there will be bumps along the road (to recovery in
the debt crisis), it's giving investors a reason to sell," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"The mood is still bearish and will be for a while."
The CBOE Volatility index VIX .VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, rose 16 percent to 32.82, its highest
one-day jump since August.
The cautious comment from Schaeuble also sent the euro
lower against the dollar and weighed on financial stocks. The
KBW bank index .BKX lost 3.3 percent.
Compounding pressure on the sector were disappointing
earnings from Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which fell 7 percent to
$24.80 and was the biggest weight on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 237.84
points, or 2.04 percent, at 11,406.65. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 23.66 points, or 1.93 percent, at
1,200.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 56.47
points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,611.38.
Events in Europe overshadowed a $21 billion deal by Kinder
Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining
the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America
in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.

El Paso's shares surged 24.9 percent to $24.46 and Kinder
Morgan shares jumped 6.1 percent to $28.54.
In its quarterly results, Wells Fargo missed Wall Street's
earnings estimates by 1 cent a share as interest income fell
below expectations. [ID:nN1E79C1Y1]
Shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N) edged down 0.8 percent to
$28.17. The bank reported higher third-quarter earnings as it
set aside less money to cover bad loans and recorded an
accounting gain available to banks in turbulent markets.

Of the 45 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 62 percent have beaten analyst expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)