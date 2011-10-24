* Caterpillar Q3 revenues hit record high
* Google seeks private equity help for Yahoo deal-WSJ
* Futures up: S&P 2.7 pts, Dow 45 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Monday as strong earnings from Caterpillar
offset concerns European policymakers were struggling to narrow
differences in tackling the region's debt crisis.
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) jumped 4.9 percent to $91.64 in
premarket trade after the heavy equipment maker reported a
quarterly profit that topped estimates on record revenues. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79N091]
Futures seesawed between modest gains and losses in the
early morning as policymakers deferred final decisions on a
strategy to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis. They were
near agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage
a rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.
[ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
The S&P 500 ended Friday with a third straight week of
gains on optimism a deal could be reached at the summit.
"There is still a lot of hope that a solution out of Europe
this time will last, and that is sending the market higher to
break above trading ranges," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Asset Management in Bedford
Hills, New York. He added that the next support on the S&P
would be around 1,270.
"But one should be cautious and skeptical here, especially
with the high volatility in the market, because we don't have
any guarantee that even with the solution, the debt situation
will get better," Ghriskey said.
Recent gains have pushed the S&P 500 to the top of its
trading range between 1,230 and 1,250, where it has struggled
to advance. Many investors are looking for progress in Europe
before earnings can push equities much higher. But light volume
suggests investors aren't entirely convinced of the move.
Equity markets have been susceptible to rapid and violent
swings in recent weeks as traders latch on to headlines out of
Europe.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2.7 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 45
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 9 points.
Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp (ETN.N) reported
earnings that met Wall Street estimates despite a loss on
commodity hedge contracts. The stock was down 0.4 percent at
$42.10.
Google Inc (GOOG.O) has spoken to at least two private
equity firms about help in financing a deal to buy Yahoo Inc's
(YHOO.O) core business, the Wall Street Journal reported over
the weekend, citing a source.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said it will launch a subscription
service in the United Kingdom and Ireland in early 2012.
[ID:nL3E7LO15B]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)