* Caterpillar is top Dow gainer as Q3 revenues post record
* Cigna to buy HealthSpring, Oracle to acquire RightNow
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
adding to three weeks of gains for the S&P after strong
earnings from Caterpillar and some proposed acquisitions
boosted investor appetite for risky assets.
Equities have climbed recently as optimism over a possible
resolution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
better-than-expected corporate results and economic data seemed
to lessen the probability of another U.S. recession.
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) jumped 5.7 percent to $92.39 and
led the Dow higher after the heavy equipment maker reported a
quarterly profit that topped estimates on record revenues. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79N091]
"When a big-name company like this reports numbers like
these, that will help turn around talk about another
recession," said Andrew Bodner, president of Double Diamond
Investment Group in Parsippany, New Jersey.
"News like this, along with the turnaround we've seen in
some economic indicators, is why the markets have moved up like
they have."
Equities were also boosted by a number of proposed
acquisitions, with Oracle Corp ORCL.O agreeing to buy
RightNow Technologies Inc RNOW.O, which provides cloud-based
customer services software, for $43 per share. Also, Cigna Corp
(CI.N) will acquire HealthSpring Inc HS.N, a Medicare health
provider for $55 a share. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD] and [ID:nN1E79N08U]
RightNow gained 19 percent to $42.85 while HealthSpring
jumped 33.6 percent to $53.66.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI advanced 101.65
points, or 0.86 percent, at 11,910.44. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.56 points, or 1.26 percent, at
1,253.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 54.42
points, or 2.06 percent, at 2,691.88.
The S&P has climbed almost 14 percent since Oct. 3, and
recent gains have pushed the broad index to the top of its
trading range between 1,230 and 1,250, where it has struggled
to advance due to conflicting headlines from Europe.
Many investors looked for progress in Europe before good
earnings reports can push equities much higher. Light volume
suggested investors weren't entirely convinced of the move as
uncertainties related to Europe continued making investors
cautious.
By midday, nearly 3 billion shares had traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq,
putting the market on track for a lighter-than-average
session.
European policymakers deferred a final decision on a
strategy to fight a sovereign debt crisis as they neared
agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage a
rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. The leaders
were due to meet again Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
Google Inc (GOOG.O) has spoken to at least two private
equity firms about help in financing a deal to buy Yahoo Inc's
(YHOO.O) core business, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing a source. Yahoo shares rose 2.7 percent at $16.55.
[ID:nN1E79L02S]
