* DuPont profit jumps 23 pct; raises outlook
* S&P Case-Shiller, consumer confidence data on tap
* Futures up: S&P 6.5 pts, Dow 48 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, supported by strong earnings from blue chip
companies.
* Chemical maker and Dow component DuPont (DD.N) reported a
23 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by
price hikes and strong demand for a key paint pigment. The
stock rose 2.8 percent to $47.40 in premarket trade. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79N1J1]
* Bankrupt chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) also
said on Tuesday its quarterly profit jumped 48 percent as it
raised prices across the board. [ID:nN1E79O047]
* Xerox Corp's (XRX.N) profit and revenue rose in the third
quarter as the company signed more outsourcing services deals.
[ID:nN1E79N1TM]
* Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), 3M (MMM.N) and United Parcel
Service (UPS.N) are among companies reporting results.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 0.4 point and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
rose 12 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 4.25
points.
* On Monday, Texas Instruments TXN.N said a drop in
demand for its chips due to economic weakness would see revenue
come under further pressure this quarter. [ID:nN1E79K1DU]
* Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares fell 35 percent to $77.32 in
premarket after the top video rental company said it lost more
customers than anticipated.[ID:nN1E79M0AZ]
* Economic news will include the U.S. Case-Shiller home
price index due at 9:00 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) and U.S. Conference
Board consumer confidence and U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing
figures at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has sold its mortgage-servicing
business SCI Services Inc to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N).
[ID:nL3E7LO39B]
* Intel Corp (INTC.O) is working with suppliers and
manufacturers to lower the cost of its new ultrabook slim PCs
and expects them to account for 40 percent of the consumer PC
market by the end of next year. [ID:nT8E7L600R]
* Nearly 35 percent of News Corp (NWSA.O) shareholders
voted against the re-election to the board of James Murdoch,
casting doubt over whether he has the credibility and support
to succeed father Rupert as head of the media empire.
[ID:nN1E79N1XE]
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as a flurry of merger
activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT.N) boosted
investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.
* Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced
likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected
corporate results and economic data.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)