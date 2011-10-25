* Germany opposes a phrase in draft conclusison for summit
* DuPont profit jumps 23 pct; raises outlook
* 3M earnings miss expectations; 2011 guidance cut
* Futures off: S&P by 3 pts, Dow by 22 pts, Nasdaq by 1.25
pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds quote, byline)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures pared
earlier gains to trade flat on Tuesday following comments from
Germany's Chancellor that the country is opposed to phrase in a
final draft for the region's summit.
The comments, which heightened concerns that the summit may
not produce fruitful results to tackle the region's debt
crisis, offset the market's optimism after strong earnings from
blue chip companies.
Germany opposes a phrase in a draft conclusion for
Wednesday's EU summit that calls for the European Central Bank
to continue buying bonds in the secondary market. For details,
see [ID:nB4E7LA01L]
Germany's Angela Merkel added that Germany did not want a
declaration from politicians telling the ECB what to do.
According to a draft obtained by Reuters, euro zone leaders
will call on the ECB to continue with its "non-standard
measures in current exceptional circumstances", a phrase that
EU sources said referred to the ECB's purchase of the bonds
from countries like Italy and Spain.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added fell 1.25 points.
Chemical maker and Dow component DuPont (DD.N) reported a
23 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by
price hikes and strong demand for a key paint pigment. The
stock rose 2.8 percent to $47.40 in premarket trade. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79N1J1]
Xerox Corp's (XRX.N) profit and revenue rose in the third
quarter as the company signed more outsourcing services deals.
The stock rose 3.1 percent to $8.25. [ID:nN1E79N1TM]
About "72 percent of reported companies have beaten their
earnings estimates while 61 percent of them have exceeded their
revenue forecasts," so far, said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
equity strategist at UBS in New York.
But 3M Co (MMM.N) shares fell 5.6 percent to $77.55 in
premarket. The company reported a 1 percent decline in
quarterly earnings, falling well short of analyst expectations
due to weakness in the electronics market and
invenstory-reduction efforts taking place among customers.
[ID:nN1E79O03G]
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will report earnings later in the
day.
On Monday, Texas Instruments TXN.N said a drop in demand
for its chips due to economic weakness would see revenue come
under further pressure this quarter. [ID:nN1E79K1DU]
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares fell 35 percent to $77.32 in
premarket after the top video rental company said it lost more
customers than anticipated.[ID:nN1E79M0AZ]
Economic news will include the U.S. Case-Shiller home price
index due at 9:00 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) and U.S. Conference Board
consumer confidence and U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing figures
at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has sold its mortgage-servicing
business SCI Services Inc to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N).
[ID:nL3E7LO39B]
Nearly 35 percent of News Corp (NWSA.O) shareholders voted
against the re-election to the board of James Murdoch, casting
doubt over whether he has the credibility and support to
succeed father Rupert as head of the media empire.
[ID:nN1E79N1XE]
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as a flurry of merger
activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT.N) boosted
investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.
Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced
likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected
corporate results and economic data.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)