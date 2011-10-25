* Germany opposes a phrase in draft conclusion for summit
* U.S. home prices flat in Aug-S&P
* 3M earnings miss expectations; 2011 guidance cut
* Futures off: S&P 6.7 pts, Dow 57 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
(Updates with Case-Shiller data)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Wall Street was set for a
lower open on Tuesday following comments from Germany's
Chancellor that the country is opposed to phrase in a final
draft for the region's summit.
The comments, which heightened concerns that the summit may
not produce fruitful results to tackle the region's debt
crisis, offset the market's optimism after strong earnings from
blue chip companies.
Germany opposes a phrase in a draft conclusion for
Wednesday's EU summit that calls for the European Central Bank
to continue buying bonds in the secondary market. For details,
see [ID:nB4E7LA01L]
Germany's Angela Merkel added that Germany did not want a
declaration from politicians telling the ECB what to do.
"Today is all about Europe. What we're going to see is
further lower volume, don't expect a lot of trading. It's all
about what's going to happen tomorrow after the summit," said
Todd Schoenberger, managing director at Landcolt Trading in
Wilmington, Delaware.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 57
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added fell 8 points.
Chemical maker and Dow component DuPont (DD.N) reported a
23 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by
price hikes and strong demand for a key paint pigment. The
stock rose 1.8 percent to $46.90 in premarket trade. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79N1J1]
Xerox Corp's (XRX.N) profit and revenue rose in the third
quarter as the company signed more outsourcing services deals.
The stock rose 3.1 percent to $8.25. [ID:nN1E79N1TM]
But 3M Co (MMM.N) shares fell 7.5 percent to $76.02 in
premarket trade. The company reported a 1 percent decline in
quarterly earnings, falling well short of analyst expectations
due to weakness in the electronics market and
invenstory-reduction efforts taking place among customers.
[ID:nN1E79O03G]
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will report earnings later in the
day.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares fell nearly 37.9 percent to
$73.80 in premarket after the top video rental company said it
lost more customers than anticipated.[ID:nN1E79M0AZ]
Data showed U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged
in August, pointing to a market that continued to stabilize but
has yet to gain traction. [ID:nN9E7K901X]
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as a flurry of merger
activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT.N) boosted
investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.
Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced
likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected
corporate results and economic data.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)