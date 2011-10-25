* EU finance ministers' meeting canceled for Wed
* Consumer confidence drops to lowest since March '09
* Netflix warns of more cancellations; shares tank
* Stocks off: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on
news that a meeting by euro zone finance ministers was
canceled, adding to doubts about the region's efforts to tackle
its debt crisis.
While the meeting of European Union finance ministers set
for Wednesday was canceled, the summit of EU and euro zone
leaders will proceed on Wednesday as scheduled, an EU spokesman
"This comes as a shock because we thought they (European
leaders) were nearing an agreement," said Larry Peruzzi, senior
equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets in Boston.
The gathering of finance ministers, known as an Ecofin, was
canceled because details of the meeting had not been finalized,
sources told Reuters.
Further pressuring the market, data showed U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly dropped in October to its lowest level
in 2 1/2 years as consumers fretted about job and income
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 134.72
points, or 1.13 percent, at 11,778.90. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 16.98 points, or 1.35 percent, at
1,237.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 31.98
points, or 1.18 percent, at 2,667.46.
Netflix shares (NFLX.O) plummeted after the company late on
Monday said it lost more customers than it anticipated in the
third quarter and warned of still more departures to come.
Shares of the entertainment company fell more than 36
percent to $75.99 as the one-time Wall Street star grapples
with the fallout from a price increase and other unpopular
moves.
3M Co (MMM.N) shares also fell 5.2 percent to $77.89 after
the manufacturing company reported a 1 percent decline in
quarterly earnings, falling well short of analyst expectations.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)