* 3M, other manufacturers give discouraging outlooks
* Europe finance ministers cancel meeting, raising doubts
* Consumer confidence drops to lowest since March '09
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after discouraging corporate outlooks cast a pall over the
economy's outlook, while fresh doubts arose about European
efforts to find a solution to the debt crisis.
A meeting by euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday was
canceled, but European Union and euro zone leaders still
planned to hold a summit on the issue on Wednesday as
The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has pressured
equities as investors fear its broader threat to the global
economy. The S&P has fallen more than 9 percent since a 2011
closing high reached on April 29.
"Everyone thought that with the meeting and summit we had
the European situation more or less wrapped up, but the news of
the cancellation creates a lot of negatives with respect to a
near-term resolution," said Steven Neimeth, a money manager at
SunAmerica Asset Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which
manages $9 billion.
The market's decline followed three straight days of gains
by the S&P 500. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 116.56 points, or 0.98 percent, at 11,797.06. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.36 points, or 1.22
percent, at 1,238.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 32.89 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,666.55.
Among declining shares, Netflix (NFLX.O) was the biggest
percentage loser on the S&P 500, plunging 35 percent for the
biggest drop in seven years.
Adding to losses, 3M Co (MMM.N) reported quarterly profits
that missed expectations and cut its 2011 forecast. The Dow
component said the crisis in Europe was weakening consumer
demand and taking a toll on profit, sending shares down 5.2
percent to $77.94. Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc (CMI.N) also
fell more than 5 percent after cutting its outlook.
United Parcel Service (UPS.N) fell 2 percent to $69.42
after the company's chief executive said he sees the
"A majority of companies have been beating earnings and
increasing guidance, but when you see bellwether names like
these reporting much weaker outlooks than expected, that could
cause investors to pause for a while," Neimeth said.
Netflix plummeted a day after the movie rental company
said it lost more customers than it anticipated in the third
quarter and warned of still more departures. The stock sank to
$77.43, the biggest one-day decline since Oct. 15, 2004.
On the upside, Xerox Corp (XRX.N) rose 1.3 percent to $8.10
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped
in October to its lowest level in 2 1/2 years as consumers
U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in August,
pointing to a market that continued to stabilize but has yet to
gain traction, according to the S&P/Case Shiller composite
index of 20 metropolitan areas.
About 80 percent of companies traded on the New York Stock
Exchange were in negative territory while on the Nasdaq about
74 percent of issues were down.
Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica