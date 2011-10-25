* Outlooks from 3M, others weigh on investor sentiment
* Jitters on eve of summit on European debt solution
* Consumer confidence drops to lowest since March '09
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after discouraging corporate outlooks cast a pall over the
economy's outlook, while fresh doubts arose about European
efforts to find a solution to the debt crisis.
A meeting by euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday was
canceled, but European Union and euro zone leaders still
planned to hold a summit on the issue on Wednesday as
scheduled.
The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has pressured
equities as investors fear its broader threat to the global
economy. The S&P has fallen more than 9 percent since a 2011
closing high reached on April 29.
"Everyone thought that with the meeting and summit we had
the European situation more or less wrapped up, but the news of
the cancellation creates a lot of negatives with respect to a
near-term resolution," said Steven Neimeth, a money manager at
SunAmerica Asset Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which
manages $9 billion.
The market's decline followed three straight days of gains
by the S&P 500. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 104.11 points, or 0.87 percent, at 11,809.51. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 13.57 points, or 1.08
percent, at 1,240.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 32.89 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,666.55.
Adding to the pessimistic tone, 3M Co (MMM.N) reported
quarterly profits that missed expectations and cut its 2011
forecast. The Dow component said the crisis in Europe was
weakening consumer demand and taking a toll on profit, sending
shares down 5.9 percent to $77.35. Engine manufacturer Cummins
Inc (CMI.N) fell more than 5 percent after cutting its outlook.

United Parcel Service (UPS.N) fell 2 percent to $69.37
after the company's chief executive said he sees the
slow-growing economy continuing. [ID:nN1E79O08X]
"A majority of companies have been beating earnings and
increasing guidance, but when you see bellwether names like
these reporting much weaker outlooks than expected, that could
cause investors to pause for a while," Neimeth said.
Netflix (NFLX.O) plunging 35 percent a day after the movie
rental company said it lost more customers than it anticipated
in the third quarter and warned of still more departures. The
stock sank to $77.43.
On the upside, Xerox Corp (XRX.N) rose 1.4 percent to $8.11
after its earnings topped expectations.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped
in October to its lowest level in 2 1/2 years.
