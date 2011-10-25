* Outlooks from 3M, others weigh on investor sentiment

* Jitters on eve of summit on European debt solution

* Consumer confidence drops to lowest since March '09

* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after discouraging corporate outlooks cast a pall over the economy's outlook, while fresh doubts arose about European efforts to find a solution to the debt crisis.

A meeting by euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday was canceled, but European Union and euro zone leaders still planned to hold a summit on the issue on Wednesday as scheduled. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LP3J4].

The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has pressured equities as investors fear its broader threat to the global economy. The S&P has fallen more than 9 percent since a 2011 closing high reached on April 29.

"Everyone thought that with the meeting and summit we had the European situation more or less wrapped up, but the news of the cancellation creates a lot of negatives with respect to a near-term resolution," said Steven Neimeth, a money manager at SunAmerica Asset Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which manages $9 billion.

The market's decline followed three straight days of gains by the S&P 500. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 104.11 points, or 0.87 percent, at 11,809.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 13.57 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,240.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 32.89 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,666.55.

Adding to the pessimistic tone, 3M Co (MMM.N) reported quarterly profits that missed expectations and cut its 2011 forecast. The Dow component said the crisis in Europe was weakening consumer demand and taking a toll on profit, sending shares down 5.9 percent to $77.35. Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc (CMI.N) fell more than 5 percent after cutting its outlook. [ID:nN1E79O0E4]

United Parcel Service (UPS.N) fell 2 percent to $69.37 after the company's chief executive said he sees the slow-growing economy continuing. [ID:nN1E79O08X]

"A majority of companies have been beating earnings and increasing guidance, but when you see bellwether names like these reporting much weaker outlooks than expected, that could cause investors to pause for a while," Neimeth said.

Netflix (NFLX.O) plunging 35 percent a day after the movie rental company said it lost more customers than it anticipated in the third quarter and warned of still more departures. The stock sank to $77.43. [ID:nN1E79M0AZ]

On the upside, Xerox Corp (XRX.N) rose 1.4 percent to $8.11 after its earnings topped expectations. [ID:nN1E79N1TM]

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped in October to its lowest level in 2 1/2 years. [ID:nN1E79N1P8]

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)