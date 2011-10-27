* Europe deal for bailout fund
* GDP, jobless claims, pending home sales data on tap
* Futures rally: S&P 26 pts, Dow 203 pts, Nasdaq 48.5 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stock index futures rose
sharply on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the
region's bailout fund and struck a deal with private banks and
insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds.
* Reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed talks
between bankers, heads of state and the International Monetary
Fund, the agreement also foresees a recapitalization of
hard-hit European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue
fund to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4
trillion). For details, see [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 26 points and were far above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 soared
203 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 jumped 48.5 points.
* European shares advanced 3.3 percent to hit a 12-week
high after the Europe deal, led by banking shares.
* Also on investors' agenda will be third-quarter U.S.
gross domestic product, coming at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). A
Reuters survey of economists forecast a 2.5 percent annual pace
of growth, compared with a 1.3 percent annual rate in the
second quarter. [ID:nN1E79Q065]
* Other macroeconomic data Thursday includes weekly jobless
claims and the Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index for
September also at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). A Reuters survey
predicted 400,000 initial jobless claims, down from 403,000 in
the previous week.
* September U.S. pending home sales come at 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT) and are seen rising 0.1 percent from a fall of 1.2
percent in the previous reading.
* In an early earnings report, Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N)
narrowly missed quarterly profit expectations as cost increases
dented demand in Europe and North America. [ID:nN1E79P1CR]
* Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) was to report earnings later in
the day.
* In corporate news, Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TO
RIMM.O has been sued by BlackBerry users in the United States
and Canada for service outages that hit devices earlier this
month. [ID:nN1E79P2GT]
* American International Group Inc (AIG.N) plans to sell
about half its stake in AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK), the Asian life
insurer it took public last year, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources. [ID:nN1E79P2DR]
