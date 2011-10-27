* European leaders, banks strike deal on Greek debt
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks surged 2 percent
on Thursday after European leaders reached a long-awaited
agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and struck a deal
with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek
bonds.
The S&P 500 was on pace for its best monthly percentage
gain since January 1987 on optimism that European leaders were
nearing a resolution to the sovereign debt crisis that could
remove market uncertainty and drive stocks for the near term.
"We are rallying today because the active players, mostly
hedge fund managers and tactical investors, have been very
neutral to even short until now. The market is up a lot, but
they are rushing into getting long because they are
capitulating," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM
Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 249.60
points, or 2.10 percent, to 12,118.64. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX climbed 27.78 points, or 2.24 percent, to
1,269.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 50.95
points, or 1.92 percent, to 2,701.62.
The gains on the S&P 500 broke the benchmark index out of a
trading range between 1,230-1,250, with the the 200-day moving
average of 1,274 viewed as the next significant technical
resistance level.
Financials were the best performers, with JPMorgan Chase &
Co (JPM.N) up 6 percent to $36.24 and Citigroup Inc (C.N)
jumping nearly 7 percent to $33.32. The KBW Bank index .BKX
climbed 4 percent.
After more than eight hours of hard-nosed talks, European
heads of state, the International Monetary Fund and bankers
sealed a deal that also foresees a recapitalization of hard-hit
European lenders and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to
give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion). For
Analysts see the European developments removing risk to the
U.S. economy and tamping down fears of it spilling over into
the global financial system.
"We advocate "re-risking" and do take comfort in the belief
that there should be no recession on the horizon," said Keith
Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset Management
in Cincinnati, with $18 billion in assets.
The latest economic data showed U.S. growth increased at
its fastest in a year in the third quarter, while new U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell modestly last week.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) edged up 0.2 percent to $81.25
after the U.S. oil and gas major said profit rose 41 percent in
the third quarter, helped by higher crude oil prices and
Dow Chemical Co's (DOW.N) quarterly profit narrowly missed
expectations. Still, the stock rose 8.2 percent to $29.10,
Of 262 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
quarterly earnings, 72 percent topped Wall Street expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
In another piece of economic data, pending sales of
existing U.S. homes dropped for a third successive month during
September, a real estate industry group reported.
