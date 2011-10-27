* European leaders, banks strike deal on Greek debt
* Hedge funds, tactical investors rush into stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 2.9 pct, S&P 3.6 pct, Nasdaq 3.7 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks surged 3 percent
in a broad rally on Thursday as a long-awaited agreement by
European leaders to boost the region's bailout fund promised to
remove a major headwind for the market.
The agreement also strikes a deal for write-downs on Greek
bonds, a source of global equity weakness over the past several
months. However, optimism that a deal would be struck that
would contain the crisis has led to a recent rebound.
Up more than 13 percent so far in October, the S&P 500 is
on pace for its best monthly percentage gain since January
1987. The gain follows five negative months on the index.
Financials were the best performers, with JPMorgan Chase &
Co (JPM.N) up 7.2 percent to $36.63 and Citigroup Inc (C.N)
jumping 8.6 percent to $33.85. The KBW Bank index .BKX shot
up 5.5 percent while the S&P financial index .GSPF soared 6.1
percent.
After more than eight hours of talks, European heads of
state, the International Monetary Fund and bankers sealed a
deal that also foresees a recapitalization of hard-hit European
lenders and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to give it
firepower of $1.4 trillion. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]
"There has been a risk of a very serious issue if the
European financial system were to get worse, but now we have a
plan in place that I believe will rectify the situation," said
David Smith, chief investment officer at Rockland Trust
Investment Management Group in Rockland, Mass.
"Between this and some of the good news we've gotten
domestically, there's clearly a scenario where strength in
equities can continue into 2012, and in that case stocks look
cheap."
As an example of positive domestic news, Smith pointed to
the government's estimate of third-quarter economic growth,
which expanded at the fastest pace in a year. For details, see
[ID:nCAT005542]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 349.47
points, or 2.94 percent, at 12,218.51. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 44.05 points, or 3.55 percent, at
1,286.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 97.89
points, or 3.69 percent, at 2,748.56.
The gains on the S&P 500 broke the benchmark index out of a
trading range between 1,230-1,250 and was just above the
200-day moving average of 1,274, viewed as the next significant
technical resistance level.
Analysts see the European developments removing risk to the
U.S. economy and tamping down fears of it spilling over into
the global financial system.
All 10 S&P sectors rose by more than 1 percent. Materials
and energy shares were among the top gainers as the resolution
in Europe allayed fears about how weak growth might impact
demand. Crude oil rose 4.3 percent.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) edged up 0.5 percent to $81.47
after the U.S. oil and gas major said profit rose 41 percent in
the third quarter, helped by higher crude oil prices and
refining margins. [ID:nN1E79N1UY]
Dow Chemical Co's (DOW.N) quarterly profit narrowly missed
expectations. Still, the stock rose 8.7 percent to $29.24,
along with the broader market. [ID:nN1E79P1CR]
Of 262 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
quarterly earnings, 72 percent topped Wall Street expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)