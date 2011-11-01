* Greek debt deal thrown into turmoil
* S&P 500 below 14-day moving avg for 1st time since Oct 7
* Greek lawmakers oppose referendum, criticize Papandreou
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 500 1.8, Nasdaq 2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent
on Tuesday after a surprise proposal that Greeks should vote on
a EU bailout plan threatened to upend weeks of painstaking
negotiations and unleash the region's sovereign debt crisis
with renewed force.
Analysts said if Greek voters reject the unpopular bailout
in a referendum proposed by Greek Premier George Papandreou, it
would result in a "hard default" by Greece, causing bigger
losses for banks and raising the threat of systemic risk. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7M113P]
The speedy pullback in U.S. equities this week comes after
stocks rebounded to post their best month in 20 years in
October. The reversal has cast doubt on the sustainability of
the rally after last week's European Union summit.
"The fact that we gave it back as quick as we did in two
days is very concerning," said Ari Wald, an analyst at Brown
Brothers Harriman. "It looks very much as though it was a lot
of short-covering, a lot of bears found themselves on the wrong
side of the trade."
The S&P 500 has slid 4 percent so far this week in moves
reminiscent of the stomach-churning market swings seen over the
past two months.
News of the referendum slammed European stocks,
particularly the region's banks .SX7P, which slumped 9
percent. U.S. banks were also hit hard. Morgan Stanley (MS.N),
which investors worry has hefty exposure to Europe, fell 5.5
percent to $16.75.
Indexes swung sharply as successive European lawmakers
lined up behind the bailout package, cutting losses in the
afternoon after ruling party lawmakers demanded Papandreou
resign for throwing Greece's euro membership into jeopardy.
[ID:L5E7M13Q3]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 182.32
points, or 1.53 percent, to 11,772.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 22.05 points, or 1.76 percent, to
1,231.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 52.28
points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,632.13.
"This vote in Greece is going to hang over the market for
next week or so, unfortunately," said John Canally investment
strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston.
Adding to the gloomy sentiment, factory activity in Asia's
big export economies slowed to their weakest rate in nearly
three years in October, while UK manufacturing suffered a sharp
decline, reigniting fears of a global slowdown.
[ID:nL4E7M12GA]
The S&P 500 traded below its 14-day moving average for the
first time since Oct. 7, pointing to a possible shift in
short-term momentum. The benchmark also broke through support
at 1,220 several times.
Wald said the S&P 500's 50-day moving average was now key
support of the downside.
"You have got to cut it short at that 50-day moving
average," he said. "If we can't hold the 50-day, which is
around 1,190, it wouldn't be a very good technical picture."
Economic data showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector slowed in October, though improvement in
new orders suggested resiliency in the sector. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]
"If we can keep Europe out of the headlines and Washington
out of the headlines and just focus on the economic data and
the corporate data we'd be in great shape," said Canally.
In a move that put further pressure on commodity prices,
Japan vowed to step into foreign exchange markets again. The
government sold a record $98.7 billion on Monday in yen to curb
its strength, which is hurting Japan's export-based economy.
The U.S. dollar index .DXY rose 1.2 percent. U.S. oil
futures CLc1 dropped 1.4 percent, and copper prices CMCU3
fell 3 percent. Many commodities are priced in the greenback,
making a spike in dollar prices more expensive for traders in
other currencies and saps demand.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)