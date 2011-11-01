* Greek debt deal thrown into turmoil
* S&P 500 below 14-day moving avg for 1st time since Oct 7
* Despite criticism, Papandreou says Greek vote to be held
* Indexes down: Dow 2.5 pct, S&P 500 2.8, Nasdaq 2.9 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday
after investors were blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek
referendum on an EU bailout plan, casting doubt on the
sustainability of the recent market rally.
The S&P 500 has slid more than 5 percent so far this week
in moves reminiscent of the stomach-churning market swings seen
over the past two months and after investors thought the worst
of the euro zone debt crisis was over.
The speedy pullback comes after stocks rebounded to post
their best month in 20 years in October. The gains were fueled
by hope for an eventual deal to rescue Greece, finally agreed
upon at last week's European Union summit.
"The fact that we gave it back as quick as we did in two
days is very concerning," said Ari Wald, an analyst at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
"It looks very much as though it was a lot of
short-covering, a lot of bears found themselves on the wrong
side of the trade," he said of the October rally.
Analysts said if Greek voters reject the unpopular bailout
in a vote proposed by Greek Premier George Papandreou, it would
likely result in a "hard default" by Greece, causing bigger
losses for banks and raising the threat of systemic risk. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7M113P]
The news slammed European stocks, particularly the region's
banks .SX7P, which slumped 6 percent. U.S. banks were also
hit hard. Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which investors worry has
heavy exposure to Europe, fell 8 percent to $16.23.
Indexes swung sharply as successive European lawmakers
lined up behind the bailout package but returned to close near
session lows after a Greek government spokesman said the prime
minister told his cabinet the referendum would go ahead.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 297.05 points,
or 2.48 percent, at 11,657.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX lost 35.02 points, or 2.79 percent, at 1,218.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 77.45 points, or 2.89
percent, at 2,606.96.
The selloff came on sharp spike in volume with 10.3 billion
shares traded on the NYSE, the Amex, and the Nasdaq, 22 percent
above its 20-day moving average, while the CBOE volatility
index .VIX jumped 16 percent to 34.77, its highest since
around mid-October.
Nearly six stocks fell on the NYSE for every one that
rose.
Adding to the gloom, factory activity in Asia's big export
economies slowed to the weakest rate in nearly three years in
October, while UK manufacturing suffered a sharp decline,
reigniting fears of a global slowdown. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]
The S&P 500 traded below its 14-day moving average for the
first time since Oct. 7, pointing to a possible shift in
short-term momentum. The benchmark also broke through support
at 1,220.
Wald said the S&P 500's 50-day moving average was now key
support on the downside.
"You have got to cut it short at that 50-day moving
average," he said. "If we can't hold the 50-day, which is
around 1,190, it wouldn't be a very good technical picture."
Economic data showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector slowed in October, though improvement in
new orders suggested resiliency in the sector. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]
"If we can keep Europe out of the headlines and Washington
out of the headlines and just focus on the economic data and
the corporate data we'd be in great shape," said John Canally,
investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in
Boston.
In a move that put further pressure on commodity prices,
Japan vowed to step into foreign exchange markets again. The
government sold a record $98.7 billion on Monday in yen to curb
its strength, which is hurting Japan's export-based economy.
The U.S. dollar index .DXY rose 1.5 percent. U.S. oil
futures CLc1 settled 1.07 percent down at $92.19, and copper
prices CMCU3 fell 3 percent. Many commodities are priced in
the greenback, making a spike in dollar prices more expensive
for traders in other currencies and saps demand.
