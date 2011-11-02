* Energy, materials, financials best performers

* U.S. private employers add more jobs than expected-ADP

* MasterCard profit tops view as revs jump 27 pct

* Indexes up: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to midmorning, adds comment, byline)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Upbeat job market data helped U.S. stocks bounce off two days of losses on Wednesday, with a crisis meeting about Greece and the end of a U.S. monetary policy session also on investors' minds.

U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected last month, while planned layoffs dropped sharply, underscoring the view the economy is on a path of slow growth. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A104G]

The energy, materials and financial sectors posted the strongest gains after being badly hit in the past two days.

MasterCard Inc (MA.N) shares jumped 7.6 percent to $359.88 after the credit card processor reported its quarterly profit easily beat estimates on double-digit increases in volumes. [ID:nN1E7A0117]

Europe was still on the front burner as Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou was to meet French and German leaders to discuss the implementation of the bailout deal for Greece. Papandreou's call for a referendum on the 130 billion euro ($178 billion) bailout package won the backing of his cabinet. [ID:nL5E7M20N5] and [ID:nL5E7M130J]

The market has discounted developments tied to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis with the declines of the last two days, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

"The later part of this week is going to be dictated by data coming from Main Street USA," he said, adding that "the market rally is also due to the fact the U.S. economy is not close to recession, and even accelerating a little bit."

The monthly U.S. Labor Dept payrolls report is due Friday, with private employment expected to have increased 120,000 and and the unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 173.80 points, or 1.49 percent, at 11,831.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX advanced 18.92 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,237.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 27.97 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,634.93.

Papandreou's referendum call triggered a slide in global stocks earlier this week. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5.2 percent over the past two sessions, even as it closed its best month in 20 years on Monday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve looked set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures, even if market turbulence heightens the chances of action later. A statement is expected at around 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a media briefing at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT). [ID:nN1E7A01ZU] (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)