* Greek govt may collapse, ditching referendum on bailout

* U.S. jobless claims data on tap

* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.4 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. stock index futures edged higher in choppy trade on Thursday on talk the Greek government might collapse, thus avoiding a referendum on a bailout plan and easing concerns about an imminent bailout.

* European shares .FTEU3 recovered from early losses, with the bank sector .SX7P, a key focus because of its sovereign debt exposure, up 1.5 percent, and a Greek bank index .FTATBNK jumped 6.6 percent.

* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has not resigned and does not intend to do so, his chief of staff told a Greek newspaper.

* France and Germany earlier told Athens it would not receive its next aid tranche until a national referendum had passed, sparking fears Greece could default and the crisis could spread to larger economies. For details see [ID:nL5E7M300J]

* In the United States, the Labor Department is due to release weekly unemployment insurance applications data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). First-time claims are forecast at 400,000, according to a Reuters poll versus 402,000 in the previous week.

* The Labor Department also releases preliminary third-quarter productivity and labor costs.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 4.4 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 42 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 3 points.

* U.S. companies announcing quarterly results later Thursday include Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and First Solar Inc (FSLR.O).

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its October non-manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists forecast a reading of 53.5 versus 53.0 in September.

* The Commerce Department releases September factory orders at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.1 percent fall, compared with a 0.2 percent drop in August. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)