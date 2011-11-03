* ECB cuts rates in surprise move, supporting equities

* Greek govt backs away from referendum on euro

* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. stocks gained on Thursday as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro and Europe cut interest rates, easing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

At the same time, European leaders talked for the first time of a possible Greek exit to preserve the single currency.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's call this week for a referendum sparked panic in global financial markets.

The vote threatened last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and strengthen a euro zone rescue fund and was effectively seen as a referendum on Greece's membership in the euro bloc.

News out of Europe has kept investors on pins and needles for months, and the latest news on the Greek vote is no exception.

"The Greek drama continues and is the main focus of our market," Elliot Spar, Stifel Nicolaus option market strategist, said in a report.

Also boosting sentiment, the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis outweighed the concern over persistently high inflation, boosting risk appetite.

"(Friday's U.S.) employment report is either going to be a side show, a reality check or a chance for the bulls to show their resiliency," Spar wrote.

Among advancing stocks, shares of Qualcomm (QCOM.O) jumped 7.5 percent to $56.10, a day after reporting results.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 192.77 points, or 1.63 percent, at 12,028.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 21.31 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,259.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 53.18 points, or 2.01 percent, at 2,693.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Doris Frankel, and Dina Kyriakidou and Abhijit Neogy in Athens; Editing by Kenneth Barry)