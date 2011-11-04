* European shares edge up as Greece scraps referendum
* Italy accepts reform monitoring by the IMF
* U.S. October monthly payrolls report on due
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq off 8 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The uncertain outcome of
Greece's sovereign debt crisis and its implications for
Europe's economy kept U.S. stock futures mixed on Friday, with
indexes little changed following two days of steep gains.
Absent any resolution in Europe, traders will focus on the
U.S. monthly payrolls report, with non-farm employment expected
to have risen by 95,000 jobs last month. A strong number would
suggest momentum is building in the world's largest economy.
For details see [ID:nN1E7A21CN].
European shares edged higher after Greece called off a
referendum that could have threatened its membership in the
euro zone, easing concerns about a Greek default.
[ID:nA8E7K1026]
The focus on developments from Europe has kept stock
trading volatile, with the S&P 500 swinging more than 1.5
percent every day this week. The index is on track to post its
first negative week in five after closing on Monday its best
month in 20 years.
"Just when you think it's safe to get in the water, it's
not. Confidence is not high in either direction," said Andre
Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New
York. "This results in fast-paced swings and erratic market
behavior."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 5
points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 8 points.
The White House said U.S. banks' exposure to the euro zone
crisis is modest, and the United States can cope if the
region's debt crisis grows worse. [ID:nN1E7A21PM]
In a move to make its deficit targets credible, Italy
agreed to have the International Monetary Fund monitor the
country's progress with long delayed reforms of pensions, labor
markets and privatization. Italy's debt burden could be the
market's next target after a resolution of Greece's crisis.
[ID:nL6E7M41R6]
Underscoring continued investor appetite for equities,
Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) raised $700 million in an initial public
offering, making it the largest IPO by an Internet company
since Google Inc (GOOG.O) in 2004. [ID:nN1E7A22EM]
Shares of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) rose in light premarket
trading after its quarterly profit beat expectations following
strong global sales. [ID:nN1E7A21UA]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)