* U.S. Oct payrolls below forecast, Sept revised higher
* European shares flat after Greece scraps referendum
* Italy accepts reform monitoring by the IMF
* Futures off: Dow 52 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks were set to drop at
the open on Friday, and a mixed report on the U.S. labor market
could make trading volatile.
The uncertain outcome of Greece's sovereign debt crisis and
its implications for Europe's economy will also keep trading
choppy following two days of steep gains.
A government report showed the U.S. economy added fewer
jobs than expected in October, but a fall in the jobless rate
to a six-month low and upward changes to prior months' job
gains pointed to underlying strength in the labor market. For
details see [ID:nN1E7A21ET].
"It's not a game-changer but when you take into account the
upward revision to prior months and the drop in the
unemployment rate, it's a step in the right direction," said
John Canally, economic strategist at LPL Financial in New
York.
The focus on developments from Europe has kept stock
trading volatile, with the S&P 500 swinging more than 1.5
percent every day this week. The index is on track to post its
first negative week in five after closing on Monday its best
month in 20 years.
"As far as Greece is concerned, the news changes by the
minute. It's difficult for the market to predict a move," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped
52 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 12 points.
Futures and European shares slid after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said hardly any countries in the Group of 20
industrialized nations said they will participate in the euro
zone bailout fund.
Equities earlier held to the previous day's gains after
Greece called off a referendum that could have threatened its
membership in the euro zone, easing concerns about a Greek
default. [ID:nA8E7K1026]
In a move to make its deficit targets credible, Italy
agreed to have the International Monetary Fund monitor the
country's progress with long delayed reforms of pensions, labor
markets and privatization. Italy's debt burden could be the
market's next target after a resolution of Greece's crisis.
[ID:nL6E7M41R6]
Investors retained some appetite for equities as Groupon
Inc (GRPN.O) raised $700 million in an initial public offering,
making it the largest IPO by an Internet company since Google
Inc (GOOG.O) in 2004.
