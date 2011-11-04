* U.S. Oct payrolls below forecast, Sept revised higher
* Italy accepts reform monitoring by the IMF
* Indexes off: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks fell in morning
trading on Friday after two days of steep gains as richer
nations appeared to back away from a European Union plan to
broaden funding for a euro zone bailout fund.
A mixed report on the U.S. labor market was expected to
keep trading volatile going into the weekend.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any countries
in the Group of 20 industrialized nations are willing to
participate in the euro zone bailout fund, throwing cold water
over plans to stabilize Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Merkel's announcement shows "the failure of global leaders
on how to deal with the debt crisis," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
New York.
Financial shares were the worst performing on Wall Street,
with the KBW capital markets index .KSX down 2.3 percent.
Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N tumbled more than 7
percent after brokerage Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies
target price but said the investment bank is being "unjustly
punished" over perceived exposure to the European debt crisis.
The focus on developments from Europe has kept stock
trading volatile, with the S&P 500 index swinging more than 1.5
percent every day this week. The index is on track to post its
first negative week in five after closing on Monday its best
month in 20 years.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 178.88
points, or 1.49 percent, at 11,865.59. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 21.03 points, or 1.67 percent, at
1,240.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 40.94
points, or 1.52 percent, at 2,657.03.
In a move to make its deficit targets credible, Italy
agreed to have the International Monetary Fund monitor the
country's progress with long delayed reforms of pensions, labor
markets and privatization. Italy's debt burden could be the
market's next target after a resolution of Greece's crisis.
A government report showed the U.S. economy added fewer
jobs than expected in October, but a fall in the jobless rate
to a six-month low and upward changes to prior months' job
gains pointed to underlying strength in the labor market. For
"It's not a game-changer, but when you take into account
the upward revision to prior months and the drop in the
unemployment rate, it's a step in the right direction," said
John Canally, economic strategist at LPL Financial in New
York.
Equities earlier held to the previous day's gains after
Greece called off a referendum that could have threatened its
membership in the euro zone, easing concerns about a Greek
Investors retained some appetite for equities as Groupon
Inc (GRPN.O) raised $700 million in an initial public offering,
making it the largest IPO by an Internet company since Google
