* U.S. jobs data called mildly encouraging
* Few wealthy nations ready to participate in euro fund
* Italy accepts reform monitoring by the IMF
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks retreated on Friday
as political instability in Europe overshadowed encouraging
domestic jobs data and investors focused on the uncertainty
surrounding a confidence vote in the Greek parliament after
U.S. markets close.
Financial markets have been engulfed by volatility less
than a week after investors thought they had a framework for a
solution to Europe's woes. The vote on the Greek Prime Minister
leaves the fate of $130 billion bailout deal hanging in the
balance with investors again chewing over worst-case
scenarios.
"My main conclusion is that, strip away the debt and
everything else, having Greece in the euro is untenable," said
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in
Chicago.
Ablin, who just returned from meeting with economists in
Athens, said he believes the nation is on a slow and painful
road to abandoning the euro and reinstating the drachma, an
outcome that could spell months of trouble in financial
markets.
<For a look at possible outcomes of Friday's confidence
vote, please see [ID:nL6E7M42GI]>
Stock sectors most exposed to weakness in European banks
and tied to growth, such as industrials, financials, materials
and energy were among the weakest. The S&P's financial index
.GSPF led losses, falling 1.7 percent.
Although the S&P 500 has rallied 14 percent since its
October low to the upper end of its recent trading range, the
market has struggled to move higher and the outlook for Europe
continues to be murky.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 89.80
points, or 0.75 percent, to 11,954.67. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 10.15 points, or 0.80 percent, to
1,251.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 13.08 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 2,684.89.
Financial shares slumped, with the KBW capital markets
index .KSX down 1.6 percent.
Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N lost as much as 7.4
percent after brokerage Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies
target price but said the investment bank is being "unjustly
punished" over perceived exposure to the European debt crisis.
[ID:nN1E7A3097].
The shares recovered by the afternoon to trade almost flat
at $11.98 after losing nearly 20 percent this week.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any countries
in the Group of 20 industrialized nations are willing to
participate in the euro zone bailout fund, throwing cold water
on plans to stabilize Europe's sovereign debt crisis. For
details see [G20]
Labor Department data showed U.S. hiring slowed in October
but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low and job gains in
the prior two months were stronger than previously thought,
pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market.
[ID:nN1E7A21ET]
"Point one right now is clearly the Greek situation because
that thing has got to be resolved very soon or else there will
be issues that we are not going to care to address," said
Cummins Catherwood, managing director at Boenning and
Scattergood in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
"We are all absolutely transfixed by this and it has
overcome the jobs report today, which was mildly encouraging
but again nothing to write home about."
The PHLX Europe sector index .XEX, which includes major
European shares, dropped 2.3 percent.
The focus on developments from Europe has kept stock
trading volatile, with the S&P 500 index swinging more than 1.5
percent every day this week. The index is on track to post its
first negative week in five after closing on Monday with its
best month in 20 years. [ID:nL6E7M42GI]
In a move to make its deficit targets credible, Italy
agreed to have the International Monetary Fund monitor the
country's progress with long delayed reforms of pensions, labor
markets and privatization. Italy's debt burden could be the
market's next target after a resolution of Greece's finances.
[ID:nL6E7M41R6]
Shares of daily deals site Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) rose more
than 50 percent in their stock market debut, but at least some
of the early trading exuberance may have come from limiting the
fraction of the company that was sold. [ID:nN1E7A30SH]
