By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
ending four weeks of back-to-back gains, as political
instability resurfaced in Europe and investors braced for a
confidence vote in Greece after U.S. markets close.
The vote on Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves
the fate of a $130 billion bailout deal hanging in the balance.
Investors are once more chewing over worst-case scenarios after
markets were again engulfed by volatility less than a week
after a framework solution to Greece's woes had been agreed.
The problem for investors is that any result of the
confidence vote is unlikely to end the uncertainty hanging over
Greece and the euro zone. Instead, it will probably begin a
protracted political and diplomatic process.
Stock sectors most exposed to weakness in European banks
and tied to economic growth, such as industrials and
financials, were among the weakest. The S&P's financial index
.GSPF led losses, falling 1.4 percent on the day.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank
in Chicago, who met with economists in Athens, said he believes
Greece is on a slow, painful road to abandoning the euro, an
outcome that could bring months of uncertainty.
"My main conclusion is that, strip away the debt and
everything else, having Greece in the euro is untenable," he
said. "More and more Greeks are realizing that moving back to
the drachma is not such a bad thing."

please see [ID:nL6E7M42GI]>
As the Group of 20 industrialized nations met, Germany made
little progress convincing other countries to contribute to the
European rescue fund. Italy, facing its own debt problems,
agreed to monitoring by the International Monetary Fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 61.23
points, or 0.51 percent, to 11,983.24. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 7.92 points, or 0.63 percent, to
1,253.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 11.82 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 2,686.15.
For the week, the Dow fell 2 percent while the S&P was off
2.5 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.9 percent.
Although the S&P 500 has rallied 14 percent since its
October low to the upper end of its recent trading range, the
market has struggled to move higher as the outlook for Europe
continues to be murky.
Financial shares slumped, with the KBW capital markets
index .KSX down 0.9 percent.
Shares of Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N lost as much as 7.4
percent after a brokerage cut Jefferies target price but said
it was being "unjustly punished" over the European debt crisis.

To quell speculation, Jefferies said it has no meaningful
credit risk to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain. The
shares recovered to end up 0.5 percent at $12.07 after losing
nearly 20 percent this week.
Volume was light, with only 7 billion shares traded on the
NYSE, the Amex and the Nasdaq, reflecting hesitation about
developments in Europe.
David Lutz, a trader at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets,
Baltimore, said traders closing out short bets in the case of a
favorable outcome lifted the market somewhat into the close.
"People are probably going to be taking positions off going
into the bell and the Street is probably pretty short," he
said.
The Group of 20 meeting got off to a rocky start. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any countries in the group
are willing to participate in the euro zone bailout fund,
throwing cold water on plans to stabilize Europe's sovereign
debt crisis. For details see [G20]
The crisis again overshadowed U.S. economic data. A Labor
Department report showed the U.S. unemployment rate hit a
six-month low in October and job gains in the prior two months
were stronger than previously thought, pointing to some
improvement in the still-weak labor market. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]
The PHLX Europe sector index .XEX, which includes major
European shares, dropped 2.3 percent.
The focus on developments from Europe has kept stock
trading volatile, with the S&P 500 index swinging more than 1.5
percent every day this week. The benchmark index posted its
first negative week in five after closing on Monday with its
best month in 20 years. [ID:nL6E7M42GI]
In a move to make its deficit targets credible, Italy
agreed to let the IMF monitor the country's progress with long
delayed reforms of pensions, labor markets and privatization.
Italy's debt burden could be the market's next target after a
resolution of Greece's finances. [ID:nL6E7M41R6]
