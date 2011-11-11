* European, Asian shares rise on Europe hopes
* Disney, Nvidia results tops views
* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 9.2 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday with markets hopeful that debt-laden Italy will
implement tough austerity measures crucial to avoid a euro zone
meltdown.
* Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB eased ahead of a vote
by that country's Senate later in the day on a package of cuts
that is expected to pass easily, as it should in the lower
house on Saturday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY] and
[ID:nL5E7MB1SX]
* European shares bounced back rising 0.7 percent on the
developments.
* Asian shares also rebounded. Japan's Nikkei share average
.N225 rose 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 1.3
percent, recouping some losses suffered in a sharp selloff in
the previous session. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]
* In Greece, the prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos,
will name a new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.
[ID:nL5E7MA2P3] [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 9.2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
climbed 78 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 13.5
points.
* Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) will be in focus after the media
and entertainment group reported a 7 percent gain in revenues
and a 30 percent jump in profit, trumping expectations.
[ID:nN1E7A81PP]
* Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) shares climbed 4.4 percent to
$15.10 in light premarket trade after the chipmaker posted
quarterly results that beat estimates as it refocused on
smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market.
[ID:nN1E7A827R]
* Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) will offer to buy China's ERA
Mining Machinery 8043.HK in a deal that could be worth up to
$885 million.
* On the economic front, Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary November consumer
sentiment index is due to be released at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455
GMT). A Thomson Reuters poll found a forecast for a reading of
61.5 compared with 60.9 in the final October release.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)