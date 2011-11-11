* European, Asian shares rise on Europe hopes

* Disney, Nvidia results tops views

* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 9.2 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday with markets hopeful that debt-laden Italy will implement tough austerity measures crucial to avoid a euro zone meltdown.

* Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB eased ahead of a vote by that country's Senate later in the day on a package of cuts that is expected to pass easily, as it should in the lower house on Saturday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY] and [ID:nL5E7MB1SX]

* European shares bounced back rising 0.7 percent on the developments.

* Asian shares also rebounded. Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 1.3 percent, recouping some losses suffered in a sharp selloff in the previous session. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]

* In Greece, the prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos, will name a new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans. [ID:nL5E7MA2P3] [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 9.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 climbed 78 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 13.5 points.

* Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) will be in focus after the media and entertainment group reported a 7 percent gain in revenues and a 30 percent jump in profit, trumping expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81PP]

* Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) shares climbed 4.4 percent to $15.10 in light premarket trade after the chipmaker posted quarterly results that beat estimates as it refocused on smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market. [ID:nN1E7A827R]

* Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) will offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery 8043.HK in a deal that could be worth up to $885 million.

* On the economic front, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary November consumer sentiment index is due to be released at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT). A Thomson Reuters poll found a forecast for a reading of 61.5 compared with 60.9 in the final October release. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)