* European, Asian shares rise on Europe hopes
* Disney, Nvidia results tops views
* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 10.2 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday with markets hopeful that debt-laden Italy will
implement tough austerity measures crucial to avoid a euro zone
meltdown.
Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB eased ahead of a vote by
that country's Senate later in the day on a package of cuts
that is expected to pass easily, as it should in the lower
house on Saturday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY] and
[ID:nL5E7MB1SX]
European shares .FTEU3 bounced back, rising 0.8 percent
on the developments. [.EU]
Asian shares also rebounded. Japan's Nikkei share average
.N225 rose 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 1.3
percent, recouping some losses suffered in a sharp selloff in
the previous session. [MKTS/GLOB]
In Greece, the prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos,
will name a new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.
[ID:nL5E7MA2P3] [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
"Here again today, there are some positive steps in terms
of the reorganization of the Greek and Italian governments and
there seems to be a slight tightening to the yields that had
everyone worried, and that is the dominant news of the
morning," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"It's a very repetitive process in the sense (that) where
you are sitting behind a wall with cracks in it, and some days
the cracks seem a little bit wider and have to be patched up --
and to the extent they are patched up the market seems to
recover."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 climbed
78 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 13.5 points.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) advanced 4 percent to $36.02 after
the media and entertainment group reported a 7 percent gain in
revenues and a 30 percent jump in profit, trumping
expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81PP]
Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) shares climbed 4.2 percent to $15.08
in premarket trade after the chipmaker posted quarterly results
that beat estimates as it refocused on smartphones and tablets
in a tepid personal computer market. [ID:nN1E7A827R]
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) will offer to buy China's ERA
Mining Machinery 8043.HK in a deal that could be worth up to
$885 million. [ID:nL3E7MB0SV]
On the economic front, Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary November consumer
sentiment index is due to be released at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455
GMT). A Thomson Reuters poll found a forecast for a reading of
61.5 compared with 60.9 in the final October release.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)