* Financial shares gain, Disney up after earns
* Major indexes on track to end the week higher
* Indexes up: Dow 2.3 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stocks rose about 2
percent on Friday, with major indexes on track to end the week
higher as Italy's Senate approved economic reforms, easing
investor concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB dropped after Italy's
upper chamber approved economic reforms Friday. The package of
austerity measures demanded by the European Union now goes to
the lower house, which is expected to approve it Saturday. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY] and [ID:nL5E7MB2AT]
Passage would trigger the resignation of Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, and former European Commissioner Mario Monti
is widely expected to take over as head of a broadly based
national unity government. European shares jumped more than 2
percent. [ID:nL5E7MA29Y] [.EU]
"Once a new government is in place, markets will focus
intently on whether Italy quickly and forcefully implements the
budget deal," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak + Co in New York.
"The stakes cannot be higher, with the world's third
largest bond market staring into the abyss."
In debt-loaded Greece, the prime minister designate, Lucas
Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central
Bank, will name a new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity
plans. [ID:nL5E7MA2P3] and [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 275.71
points, or 2.32 percent, at 12,169.50. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 26.07 points, or 2.10 percent, at
1,265.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 51.17
points, or 1.95 percent, at 2,676.32.
Financial shares, seen as vulnerable because of their
exposure to European debt, were among the best performers. Bank
of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 4 percent to $6.27, and JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N) gained 2.7 percent to $33.64. The KBW Bank
index .BKX climbed 2.6 percent.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) jumped 7.4 percent to $37.20 after
the media and entertainment group reported a 7 percent gain in
revenues and a 30 percent jump in profit, trumping
expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81PP]
On the economic front, data showed U.S. consumer sentiment
rose to its highest level in five months in early November as
Americans felt better about the economic outlook.
[ID:nN1E7AA0I3]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)