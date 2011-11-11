* Financial shares gain, Disney up after earnings
* Dow, S&P 500 post post gains for the week
* Dow up 2.2 pct, S&P up 2 pct, Nasdaq up 2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stocks jumped on Friday,
ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval
of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
After another week of volatility driven by news on the
crisis, the S&P 500 managed to end 0.8 percent higher for the
week. However, investors remain skittish and are taking out
insurance in the options market against future losses.
Banks were among the leaders on a day when growth-oriented
stocks turned in the strongest performance. Sentiment received
a big boost from falling Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB,
which earlier this week hit the highest level since the euro
was introduced in 1999.
Stock market volatility has been closely tied to European
credit markets in recent days.
"I'm both positively surprised and reassured that the
European situation is not pushing us into a tailspin the way
it could have," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer
of equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland, which manages about $13 billion.
A package of austerity measures demanded by the European
Union was passed by the Senate and now goes to Italy's lower
house, which is expected to approve it on Saturday. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7MB0VY] and [ID:nL5E7MB2AT]
Passage would trigger the resignation of Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi. Former European Commissioner Mario Monti is
widely expected to take over as head of a broadly based
national unity government. [ID:nL5E7MA29Y] [.EU]
Italy could trigger global bank crisis:
FACTBOX-French banks most exposed to Italy
In debt-strapped Greece, the prime minister-designate,
Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the European
Central Bank, will name a new crisis cabinet to roll out
austerity plans. [ID:nL5E7MA2P3] and [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
Among the best-performing sectors for the day were an
index of semiconductors .SOX, up 3.5 percent; the Dow Jones
Transportation average .DJT, up 2.8 percent, and the S&P
energy index .GSPE, up 1.8 percent.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 259.89 points, or 2.19 percent, to end at 12,153.68. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 24.16 points, or
1.95 percent, to finish at 1,263.85. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 53.60 points, or 2.04 percent, to close
at 2,678.75.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent and the S&P 500
gained 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 percent.
Financial shares, seen as vulnerable because of their
exposure to European debt, ranked among the best performers.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 3 percent to $6.21, and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) gained 1.7 percent to $33.28. The
KBW Bank index .BKX climbed 2.1 percent.
Despite the week's higher close, options activity suggests
some investors fear the gains won't last.
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy pointed
to a massive January $43-$49 put spread bought on the iShares
MSCE EAFE Index (EFA.P), an exchange-traded fund that holds
shares of companies from European, Australian and Far Eastern
markets. [ID:nN1E7AA18J]
Among other advancers for the day, shares of Walt Disney
Co (DIS.N) jumped 6 percent to $36.70 after the media and
entertainment group reported a 7 percent gain in revenues and
a 30 percent jump in profit, beating expectations.
[ID:nN1E7A81PP]
Advancers sharply outnumbered decliners on the New York
Stock Exchange by a ratio of 6 to 1, while on the Nasdaq,
nearly four stocks rose for every one that fell.
