* ECB buys government bonds to stem selling-traders
* CPI, industrial production data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 47 pts, S&P 7.2 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday as policymakers warned that Europe's debt crisis
posed dangers to the global economy and Italian bond yields
remained at elevated levels in a sign of ongoing risk
aversion.
* The European Central Bank stepped in to stem an
accelerating selloff of euro zone government bonds, traders
said. European shares were higher on the move but lost ground
as the yield on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR continued to
hover near 7 percent, but were off session highs. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7MF410]
* "It is clear that they (Europe) have a severe liquidity
crisis developing and it is becoming more and more clear that
they are going into a severe recession," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
* "They have got to get their act together and resolve this
issue or this recession is going to be worldwide."
* Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis
was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple
ways. while the Bank of England forecast Britain was on the
brink of a contraction due to the crisis. [ID:nL3E7MG10K] and
[ID:nL9E7LP01O]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.2 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were off
47 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 6.75 points.
* In U.S. company news, Dell Inc DELL.O will be in focus
after the computer maker's quarterly revenues just missed
estimates, and it said full-year revenues could be hurt by an
industrywide shortage of hard drives.
* Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N acquired 90 percent of its
Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal Ltd MCC.AX,
clearing the way for the U.S. coal miner to buy 100 percent of
the Australian company. [ID:nL3E7MG0ZD]
* Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), grappling with higher costs,
raised prices on some drinks in several major markets.
[ID:nN1E7AE1UA]
* Apple Inc (AAPL.O) moved to shore up its board after the
death of Steve Jobs, appointing Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) chief
executive Bob Iger to its board. [ID:nN1E7AE1PG]
* Citigroup Inc (C.N) plans to cut as many as 900 jobs from
its securities and banking division as it copes with turmoil in
equity and debt markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* October's consumer price index is expected to show prices
were flat in the month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT). Industrial production is seen creeping up by 0.4 percent
in October. That release is slated for 9:15 a.m. EST (14:15
GMT).
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps
toward forming a new government in Italy and
stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)