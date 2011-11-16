* S&P 500 break below 1,230 could be warning sign
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower on Wednesday as policymakers warned Europe's debt crisis
posed dangers to the global economy and on growing signs the
contagion was starting to spread to larger European nations.
The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over
their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high on fears
the crisis was starting to move to economies that had been
considered more isolated from the problems. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7MF410]
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis
was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple
ways, while the Bank of England forecast Britain was on the
brink of a contraction. [ID:nL3E7MG10K] and [ID:nL9E7LP01O]
Reflecting a belief by some U.S. investors that equities
may be able to whether the storm, Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston, said
while the crisis would affect some U.S. companies he believed
it would be slight.
"I believe that market participants are really overreacting
to the turmoil in Europe," he said. "The impact of the euro
zone will have some effect on U.S. corporations, particularly
S&P 500 companies with respect to their exports."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 13 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were off
88 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 13.25 points.
The European Central Bank bought euro zone government bonds
to stop a selloff, traders said. Equities rose on the move but
then lost ground as the yield on Italian 10-year bonds
IT10YT=RR continued to hover near 7 percent. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7MF410]
U.S. equity investors have become avid watchers of European
sovereign debt prices and the euro currency, currently
barometers of risk aversion for the wider market. Trading has
been volatile, with large intraday swings as sentiment
oscillates with developments is Europe.
"It is clear that they (Europe) have a severe liquidity
crisis developing and it is becoming more and more clear that
they are going into a severe recession," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"They have got to get their act together and resolve this
issue or this recession is going to be worldwide."
Still, U.S. stocks have shown resilience, clinging to the
top end of their recent trading range at around 1,250 on the
S&P 500. Traders watched for a break below 1,230 as a potential
warning sign. The index closed at 1,257.81 on Tuesday.
In U.S. company news, Dell Inc DELL.O, the computer
maker, missed quarterly revenue estimates, and said full-year
revenues could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard
drives. The shares fell 2.3 percent to $15.27. [ID:nN1E7AE1LL]
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) slumped 8.4
percent to $51.01 after the teen clothing retailer's quarterly
profit missed estimates by a huge margin. [ID:nL3E7MG1N1]
Target Corp (TGT.N) posted higher quarterly profit on
higher food sales and as a 5 percent discount to cardholders
drew shoppers. The shares rose 3.1 percent to $54.80.
[ID:nN1E7AE0O2]
