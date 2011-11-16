* French bond yield spreads over bunds at euro-era high

* S&P 500 break below 1,230 could be warning sign

* Dell shares off after revenue miss

* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as policymakers said Europe's debt crisis posed dangers to the global economy and as worries escalated contagion could hit larger European nations.

In what has become a familiar "risk off" trade, cyclical sectors of the stock market that are more sensitive to signs of economic weakness were among the worst performers. The S&P materials sector .GSPM fell 1.1 percent.

"The U.S. economic numbers are starting to improve, but it's all being trumped by what's going on in Europe. The contagion of spreading into other countries is what's worrying us," said Alan Lancz, president of an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 65.61 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,030.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slipped 6.86 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,250.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 13.02 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,673.18.

U.S. economic data showed consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AF0ES]

Overseas, the yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high on fears the crisis was moving to economies that had been considered more isolated from the problems. [ID:nL5E7MF410]

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple ways, while the Bank of England forecast Britain was on the brink of a contraction and warned against inaction. [ID:nL3E7MG10K] and [ID:nL9E7LP01O]

Among declining stocks, Dell Inc DELL.O, the computer maker, missed quarterly revenue estimates, and said full-year revenues could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard drives. The shares fell 2.3 percent to $15.27. [ID:nN1E7AE1LL]

Trading volume was at 3.2 billion, average to slightly below average. Decliners topped advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by about 3 to 2. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)